Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Facilities Management Industry Veteran Brad Gessner to Retire from ASM Global

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

ASM Global, the leading provider of innovative venue services and live experiences, today announced that Senior Vice President of North American Convention Centers, Brad Gessner, will retire at the end of 2019. Gessner will continue to serve as a consultant with the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005767/en/

ASM Global, the leading provider of innovative venue services and live experiences, today announced that Senior Vice President of North American Convention Centers, Brad Gessner, will retire at the end of 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

ASM Global, the leading provider of innovative venue services and live experiences, today announced that Senior Vice President of North American Convention Centers, Brad Gessner, will retire at the end of 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

“My wife Debra and I will be moving back to Texas in January to be closer to our family and spend more time with the grandkids,” Gessner said. “I have been contemplating this move since the beginning of the year and felt the timing was right now that the merger is complete. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and dedicated team over the past seven years, and I am very proud of the significant strides we made together, successfully transitioning management and improving operations in our North American convention center facilities. I look forward to working with the ASM Global team to help drive the next wave of growth and innovation.”

As Senior Vice President, Gessner oversaw AEG Facilities’ portfolio of North American convention centers including the Los Angeles Convention Center , Hawaii Convention Center, Puerto Rico Convention Center as well as the recent addition of the Palm Springs Convention Center. Gessner also served as the General Manager of the Los Angeles Convention Center until July 2018. When he arrived in the job, the Los Angeles Convention Center was running on a deficit. Under his leadership, in just a few years it was delivering an annual operating surplus of $10 million driven by implementation of operational improvements as well as an increased slate of event programming that included more conventions, meetings and special events.

“Brad was instrumental in helping to shape AEG Facilities’ North American convention center business, and led the division through a period of transformational growth,” said Bob Newman, President and CEO of ASM Global. “After a tremendous 42-year career, we are delighted that he will remain as a consultant with ASM Global. His thoughtful leadership and drive for results will help ensure that we meet our global objectives. I want to thank Brad for his invaluable guidance and extraordinary contributions over the years.”

Gessner started his career in 1978 as the Assistant Director of Special Facilities for St. Lucie County in Ft. Pierce, Florida. During his career he worked as General Manager of the HemisFair Arena and Municipal Auditorium in San Antonio and served as the Deputy General Manager of the Del Mar Fairgrounds and Racetrack. Prior to joining AEG Facilities in 2012, Gessner worked for 14 years at the San Diego Convention Center, serving as the General Manager of the facilities for six years.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading provider of innovative venue services and live experiences. The company was formed by the combination of AEG Facilities and SMG, global leaders in venue and event strategy and management. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. From Aberdeen to Anchorage, and Sydney to Stockholm, its venues connect people through the unique power of live experiences.

ASM Global’s diverse portfolio of clients benefit from the company’s depth of resources and unparalleled experience, expertise and creative problem-solving. Each day, the company’s 61,000 passionate employees around the world deliver locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to deliver maximum results for venue owners and amazing experiences for guests. By consistently looking for new ways to envision, innovate and empower the spaces and places that bring people together, ASM Global elevates the human spirit while delivering the highest value for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.asmglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:25pJOSHUA GOLD RESOURCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:25pAben Resources Ltd. Updates the Stock Day Podcast on Its Forrest Kerr Gold Projects Boundary Zone.
NE
01:24pFord plans to close engine plant in Michigan as part of UAW deal
RE
01:24pASHFORD INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:24pAMAZON COM : AWS to Open Data Centers in Spain
BU
01:24pROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Voting Rights And Capital
DJ
01:22pBLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01:21pAPPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:21pBORGWARNER : Joins More Than 800 CEOs in an Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
PR
01:21pFarm Giants Slog Through Trade War
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : beats profit estimates, plans to boost marketing; shares surge
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : posts lower third-quarter underly pretax profit as costs rise
3THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : Lloyds profit slumps after PPI hit and bad loan surge
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas quarterly profit falls less than expected
5BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A : BBVA 3Q Net Profit Fell But Surpa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group