Facility Management Services Market in Middle East 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with BESIX and Farnek | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the facility management services market in Middle East since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 29.9 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled facility management services market in the Middle East 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 116-page research report with TOC on "Facility Management Services Market in Middle East Analysis Report by Service (Soft service and Hard service), by Geography (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the rapid increase in commercial construction. In addition, the growing prominence of technology in facility management is anticipated to further boost the growth of the facility management services market in Middle East.

The rise in construction activities to build commercial infrastructure across a range of sectors such as the entertainment, hospitality, healthcare, and transport is leading the market growth. These end-user industries are outsourcing their non-core business functions to facility management vendors who take care of operational and maintenance responsibilities, business assets, and facilities. This enables them to save time and boost operational efficiency by focusing on core business operations. Thus, the rapid growth in commercial construction is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Companies in Facility Management Services Market in Middle East:

BESIX

BESIX is headquartered in Belgium and operates the business under various business segments such as Real estate development, Contracting, and Concessions & assets. The company offers services such as Technical services, Integrated management, Soft services, Outsourced services, and Airport management.

Farnek

Farnek is headquartered in UAE and offers services through the following two business units: Commercial services and Residential services. The company offers services such as FM Consulting, Cleaning, Maintenance, Security, Design and build, Specialist services, and Home maintenance.

Interserve

Interserve is headquartered in the UK and operates under various business segments, namely Support Services, Construction, and Equipment Services. The company offers various facilities management services such as healthcare staffing and asbestos management.

Mace Group

Mace Group is headquartered in the UK and offers services through the following business segments: Construction, Consultancy, Facilities management, and Developments. The company offers a range of facilities management services including cleaning and maintenance.

Serco Group

Serco Group is headquartered in the UK and offers services through the following business segments: UK & Europe, Americas, AsPac, Middle East, and Corporate. The company offers facilities management services for various industries such as transport and healthcare.

Facility Management Services Market in Middle East service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Soft service

Hard service

Facility Management Services Market in Middle East Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

