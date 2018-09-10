Facility Scheduling Technology Experts Gather for EMS Live User Conference

Accruent,
the world’s leading provider of physical resource management solutions,
has announced the
schedule for EMS Live, the user conference that focuses on new
trends, technologies and work models shaping the connected workplace and
campus. EMS Software joined the Accruent family earlier in the year,
bringing its industry-leading workplace and campus management platform
into Accruent’s portfolio spanning solutions from CMMS, to capital
planning, to IoT.
Hearing from experts, keynote speakers and peers at EMS Live about the
future of work and learning, attendees will gain exclusive access to:
-
New integrations that help enhance the management of all aspects of
rooms and spaces.
-
Product showcases with the latest EMS solutions from Accruent and its
business partners.
-
Best practices and success stories in more than 98 breakout sessions
featuring how customers in business and higher education are using
workspace and campus management technologies to accomplish
organizational goals.
Attendees will also hear from keynote speaker Charles Duhigg, a Pulitzer
prize-winning investigative reporter for The New York Times Magazine
and bestselling author of The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in
Life and Business, which explores the science of habit formation in
our lives, companies, and societies, and Smarter Faster Better: The
Secrets of Being Productive in Life and Business, which explores the
science of productivity and why in today's world, managing how you think
-- rather than what you think -- can transform your life.
This 17th annual user conference will be held October 1-3 at
the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center. The event will
feature educational tracks for leadership, facility managers, workplace
strategists, IT managers and others, as well as an interactive “Play”
area to explore access points such as the mobile app, kiosks, room
signs, calendar software, and more.
“Over the course of three days, attendees responsible for corporate
workspaces and higher education campuses can learn from each other –
addressing the entire range of space scheduling and management
challenges,” said John Borgerding, CEO, Accruent. “EMS Live also gives
Accruent customers a chance to boost their knowledge of how innovative
space management solutions can transform how people work and learn.”
In addition to the hands-on labs, and interactive areas, EMS brings the
latest technologies from partner organizations for attendees to
experience. Sponsors that fuel extended opportunities for EMS attendees
to get exposure to the latest technologies include:
-
IAdea, the creator of innovative, commercial-grade digital signage
media players and integrated displays.
-
7 Point Solutions, the provider of an integrated, mobile solution for
facility and event services operations.
-
Detrios, who designs, delivers and supports integrated access control
and business system solutions.
-
Embrava, who helps organizations implement smarter workspaces through
innovative hardware and software solutions.
-
REACH Media Network, the provider of content management software with
tools for real-time management of digital signage, touchscreens,
mobile apps, room schedulers, web calendars, video walls, and menu
boards.
-
ResourceXpress, who offers meeting room screens, connectivity, and a
booking device which minimizes the need for room screens at each
resource.
In addition, there will be opportunities to connect with industry
thought leaders and professional peers throughout the conference,
including the annual tradition of Attendee Appreciation Night. This
year’s theme, Neon Glow, offers the perfect opportunity for networking
with high-energy music from the Diamond Empire Band.
About Accruent
accruent.com,
@accruentllc
Accruent
is a global software company that helps organizations achieve superior
performance by transforming how they manage their physical resources.
Its innovative, industry-leading cloud-based software and services
enable organizations to optimize all stages of real estate, facilities
and asset management, from capital planning through to IoT-based
monitoring and control. With a proven track record across two decades,
Accruent has created the only integrated SaaS-based framework and
reporting platform for full lifecycle physical resource management. More
than 10,000 global customers depend on Accruent solutions to drive out
hidden costs, extend asset lifecycles, protect their brands, ensure
compliance and deliver on the missions of their organization.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Accruent serves a wide range of
industries in more than 150 countries around the world.
