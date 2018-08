Please use the following link to see China's full list of proposed items: https://bit.ly/2PtkoIV

Ranging from 5 percent to 25 percent, the tariffs would be applied to 5,207 products. U.S. actions will determine whether China implements the tariffs, Beijing says.

The U.S. administration on Aug 1 proposed a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods compared with a previously proposed 10 percent.

(Ryan Woo in BEIJING: Editing by Neil Fullick)