Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Factbox - Global oil, gas producers slash spending after crude price rout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 06:17am EDT

Oil and gas companies around the world aim to slash spending as crude prices have plunged due to the impact of the coronavirus and a push by Saudi Arabia and Russia to ramp up output. [O/R]

Oil prices have more than halved in value since the start of the year, tumbling below $30 a barrel.

North American oil and gas producers have cut capital spending by about 30% on average, according to data compiled by Reuters. For a factbox, click on

Below are plans announced by international energy companies (in alphabetical order):

BPBP said it planned to reduce capital and operational spending, which was about $15 billion last year.

CHEVRON CORP

Chevron Corp said it aimed to trim spending and lower oil output in the near term. The oil major's 2020 organic capital expenditure guidance had been $20 billion.

DNO

Norway's DNO, which also operates in Iraq's Kurdistan region, said on Wednesday it would cut its 2020 budget by 30% or $300 million and cut its dividend for the first half of this year.

EQUINOR

Equinor is reviewing its capital and exploration spending plans. It said the second tranche of its share buyback programme, worth $675 million when including the Norwegian state's share and which was due to run from May 18 to Oct. 28, is pending approval by the annual shareholders' meeting.

EXXON MOBIL

Exxon Mobil said it would make "significant" cuts to spending. It previously budgeted $30 billion to $33 billion for projects in 2020.

GULF KEYSTONE

Kurdistan-focused producer Gulf Keystone suspended some of its drilling activities in the northern Iraqi region.

KOSMOS ENERGY

Kosmos Energy suspended its dividend and said it aimed to reduce 2020 capital spending by 30% with a view to becoming cash-flow neutral with an oil price of $35.

OIL SEARCH

Papua New Guinea-focussed Oil Search Ltd cut its 2020 investment by 38% and cut capital spending by 44%.

PREMIER OIL

Premier Oil said it had identified at least $100 million in potential savings on its 2020 capital spending plans. Premier expects to be broadly cash-flow neutral in 2020, assuming a $100 million reduction in planned 2020 capital spending and a $35 oil price for the rest of the year.

SANTOS

Santos Ltd, Australia's No. 2 independent gas producer, said it was reviewing all its capital spending plans and would stop all new hiring.

SAUDI ARAMCO

Saudi Arabia's state-run oil company Saudi Aramco said it planned to cut capital spending for 2020 to between $25 billion and $30 billion, compared with $32.8 billion in 2019.

TULLOW OIL

Tullow said it would cut its investment budget by about a third to $350 million this year and reduce exploration spending, historically the group's focus, by almost half to $75 million. It said the oil price fall might jeopardise a plan to sell $1 billion in assets to refill its coffers, raising the risk the group's lenders could become reluctant to approve loans essential to shoring up its future.

WINTERSHALL DEA

Wintershall said it would cut 2020 investment by one fifth to 1.2 billion-1.5 billion euros ($1.32 billion-$1.65 billion) and suspend its dividend until further notice.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, Sonali Paul, Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Jason Neely, Edmund Blair and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -5.20% 246 Delayed Quote.-46.23%
DNO ASA -7.04% 3.215 Delayed Quote.-70.05%
EQUINOR ASA -4.26% 101.95 Delayed Quote.-39.20%
GENEL ENERGY -10.61% 57.3 Delayed Quote.-66.12%
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LIMITED -7.54% 57.3 Delayed Quote.-70.68%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -7.92% 2.44 End-of-day quote.-63.45%
PREMIER OIL PLC 1.65% 15.0469 Delayed Quote.-84.72%
SANTOS LIMITED -12.32% 3.13 End-of-day quote.-56.36%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -1.03% 28.7 End-of-day quote.-0.86%
TULLOW OIL -10.39% 8.16 Delayed Quote.-85.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:27aU.S. crude hits 17-year low as lockdowns, restrictions spread
RE
06:26aUgandan shilling weakens as coronavirus hits tourism, remittances
RE
06:25aSouth African trade unions dig in for fight over public sector wages
RE
06:24aS.Africa?s Adcock Ingram buys Plush Professional in push into homecare market
RE
06:24aGlobal oil, gas producers slash spending after crude price rout
RE
06:24aEmirates asks pilots to take unpaid leave, Qatar Airway lays off staff
RE
06:24aUBS weathers coronavirus ramp-up with low losses - CFO
RE
06:23aBank of England lends $15 billion to banks at repo operation
RE
06:21aFutures slide again as stimulus high fades
RE
06:20aECB lends banks $112 billion to ease funding stress
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : TESLA PLANT CAN'T RUN NORMALLY IN CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN: California county
2PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : French finance minister to meet with PSA, Renault bosses
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : halts output at three Polish plants over coronavirus
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Zara-owner Inditex postpones dividend as s..
5MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group