Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Factbox - U.S. Army captain, father-to-be among Americans in Ethiopia crash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 05:55pm EDT

(Reuters) - A former U.S. Army captain from Illinois, a father-to-be from California and a truck driver from Minnesota were among the eight Americans killed in Sunday's crash of a Boeing 737 MAX jetliner in Ethiopia in which 157 people died.

The following profiles some of the victims:

ANTOINE LEWIS

Antoine Lewis, 39, of Matteson, Illinois, a U.S. Army captain, was married with a 15-year-old son. Stationed in Ottawa, Canada, Lewis had gone to Ethiopia to do missionary work on a vacation. He was considering moving to Africa when he retired from the military, his mother told Chicago TV station WLS.

MUCAAD HUSSEIN ABDULLAH

Mucaad Hussein Abdullah, 31, of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, had been in Morocco with his wife, whom he recently married, and was travelling to Nairobi before planning to return to the United States, the Saint Cloud Times reported. He had lived in Saint Cloud since 2006 and had graduated from high school there in 2008. He was working as a truck driver, the Minneapolis Star Tribune said.

MELVIN RIFFEL

Melvin Riffel, 30, of Redding, California, had been travelling with his brother Bennett and his wife Brittney, who is expecting their first child in May. His wife had already returned to California, the Record Searchlight newspaper reported.

BENNETT RIFFEL

Bennett Riffel, 26, was travelling with his elder brother Melvin on their "last adventure together" before "Mel" was to become a father, Redding Chamber of Commerce president Jake Mangas told the Record Searchlight

(Reporting by Andrew Hay; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:18pDAINES TO LIGHTHIZER : Montana Farmers and Ranchers Need Access to New Markets
PU
06:15pPound Falls After Brexit Is Turned Back
DJ
06:13pJAMES LANKFORD : Senator Lankford Attends Finance Committee Hearing on the World Trade Organization
PU
06:13pARNOLD & PORTER LLP : & Porter Practices, Attorneys Recognized in Latin Lawyer 250's 2019 Edition
PU
06:03pBANK OF JAMAICA : B-FXITT Standard Operation Four Week Schedule - 12 March 2019
PU
05:55pFactbox - U.S. Army captain, father-to-be among Americans in Ethiopia crash
RE
05:48pCITY OF WOOD DALE IL : Wood Dale Welcomes Incoming Starbucks, AT&T and 7-Eleven Retailers
PU
05:48pNEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND MARKE : Milk Marketing Advisory Council to Meet March 18, 2019
PU
05:47pChina should learn from Japan's lost decade - former official
RE
05:43pGOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA : Clean tech innovation cuts emissions, creates jobs
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. says 737 MAX safe to fly after Ethiopia crash; Boeing shares dip
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Brand Misses Profit-Margin Target
3Southeast Asia stocks - Most rise as amended Brexit deal sharpens risk appetite
4GEBERIT : GEBERIT : Toilet maker Geberit sees tough 2019 on Italy, Brexit woes
5CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Swung to Net Loss in 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.