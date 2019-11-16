Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Factbox - UK Plc in state hands: What companies would a Labour government nationalise?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/16/2019 | 07:19am EST

Britain's opposition Labour Party has announced plans to nationalise BT's broadband network if it wins next month's general election, part of sweeping plans to reverse decades of pro-privatisation public policy.

Below are the private utility and infrastructure companies that Labour, currently lagging in opinion polls, wants to take back under state control:

BROADBAND

Labour said it will nationalise telecoms provider BT's fixed line network to provide free full-fibre broadband for all.

Labour said the plan would require a sweeping upgrade of Britain's internet infrastructure that would be paid for by raising taxes on tech firms such as Alphabet's Google, Amazon and Facebook.

Labour said the proposal would cost about 20 billion pounds. But the chief executive of BT said the plan could cost taxpayers as much as 100 billion pounds.

RAIL

Labour wants to nationalise the rail industry within five years of winning power. The party says this will allow fares to be capped, improve the reliability of services and mean free wi-fi across the network.

Britain’s railways are already partly nationalised with the infrastructure operator Network Rail, which controls stations as well as tracks, tunnels and level crossings, in the public sector.

But the train operating companies are mainly privately run under limited term contracts. Under Labour's plans the government would wait for the contracts to expire, and then scoop the operations back into public hands.

POSTAL SERVICE

Labour says it wants to return Royal Mail, one of the world’s oldest postal services, to state control six years after the company was privatised, saying this was a "historic mistake" and the company was sold off too cheaply.

The Conservative government’s handling of the sale of the 503-year-old company has come under renewed scrutiny after Britain's spending watchdog concluded the government had set the price too low.

WATER

Labour has proposed renationalising water companies, which have been criticised for prioritising dividends and executive pay over preventing leaks and improving water quality.

Labour's second most powerful man, John McDonnell, said earlier this year the government would pay less than 15 billion pounds to investors when it renationalises the companies.

ENERGY

Labour wants to nationalise the energy networks which transport electricity and gas to homes and businesses.

The party's membership wants to go one step further and passed a motion at its annual conference in September proposing to nationalise Britain’s largest energy suppliers.

By Andrew MacAskill
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.86% 1333.54 Delayed Quote.27.62%
AMAZON.COM -0.86% 1739.49 Delayed Quote.16.82%
BT GROUP PLC -1.15% 193 Delayed Quote.-18.94%
FACEBOOK 1.01% 195.1 Delayed Quote.48.83%
IBERDROLA 0.20% 8.82 End-of-day quote.25.68%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.13% 895.1 Delayed Quote.17.13%
PENNON GROUP PLC -0.37% 915 Delayed Quote.32.07%
ROYAL MAIL PLC 2.70% 232.1 Delayed Quote.-14.70%
SEVERN TRENT 0.65% 2315 Delayed Quote.27.51%
SSE PLC 0.19% 1309 Delayed Quote.21.04%
STAGECOACH 0.90% 134.4 Delayed Quote.1.43%
THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC 1.83% 2112 Delayed Quote.38.22%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 1.54% 224.7 Delayed Quote.3.69%
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC 1.09% 874 Delayed Quote.18.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:19aEXPLAINER : What's behind Labour's plan to overhaul BT and the British broadband network?
RE
07:19aLabour plans high-speed connection to voter hearts with BT nationalisation
RE
07:19aLabour plans tax on global firms' profits based on UK presence
RE
07:19aFACTBOX - UK PLC IN STATE HANDS : What companies would a Labour government nationalise?
RE
07:19aCorbyn's BT plans would be illegal under EU law, Conservatives say
RE
07:05aDebra Johnston Offers an Atlanta Luxury Estate Recognized as Exceptional and Extraordinary on a National Level
SE
06:15aHouse Impeachment Inquiry to Hear Testimony From White House Budget Staffer
DJ
03:15aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan to India (November 17-23, 2019)
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
02:39aSavannah completes Seven Energy deal in Nigeria
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : NETFLIX, T-MOBILE, ALPHABET: Stocks That Defined the Week
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Johnson & Johnson Opioid Verdict Cut -- WSJ
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing says timing of 737 MAX return in hands of regulators
4AMAZON.COM : Amazon Loss Stings, but Long Island City Real Estate Shrugs It Off
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group