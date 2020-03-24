Log in
Faction Featured in Online BrightTALK Summit: Exploring the Evolving Cloudscape

03/24/2020 | 10:01am EDT

DENVER, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faction, a leading multi-cloud data solutions provider, today announced that it will participate in the free online BrightTALK Summit: Exploring the Evolving Cloudscape on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The summit offers resources that can help strengthen business continuity in these quickly changing and uncertain times. Matt Wallace, CTO of Faction, will present in two of the sessions.

Mastering Multi-Cloud Environments

In this panel discussion moderated by Jo Peterson, Vice President Cloud Services at Clarify360, Matt Wallace, CTO of Faction, will join Álvaro González, AVP of Partner Strategy and Enablement at TierPoint, to address how to master multi-cloud. The discussion will focus on aligning multi-cloud and organizational strategies; determining internal cloud competency; designing complexity and security into your strategy; creating a blueprint to determine which workloads belong in which cloud; and controlling scope and growth.

  • This talk will be live on Wednesday, March 25, at 10am Pacific/11am Mountain/12pm Central/1pm Eastern. Register for free here.

How to Unlock the Power of Data Availability with Multi-Cloud

Matt Wallace, CTO of Faction, will address how enterprises can avoid data egress charges when moving from one cloud to another. Companies can be faster, smarter, and more efficient by enabling their data assets to be simultaneously available in multiple cloud environments. Topics covered include: how multi-cloud is leveraged across industries (including media & entertainment, oil & gas, connected cars/autonomous driving, and healthcare/life science); benefits of multi-cloud, such as innovation, data agility, reduced costs, and improved employee satisfaction; how technology changes (containers and microservices, increasing cloud adoption, new hybrid platforms) impact multi-cloud strategies; and how to future-proof your strategy to enable developers and teams.

  • This talk will be live on Wednesday, March 25, at 11am Pacific/12pm Mountain/1pm Central/2pm Eastern. Register for free here.

Additional upcoming and on-demand talks and webinars from Faction are available by subscribing to Faction’s BrightTALK channel.

About Faction
Faction is a leading managed services provider for VMware Cloud on AWS, including disaster recovery and production deployments, and is the only provider of attached storage to VMware Cloud on AWS. Faction helps customers migrate to multi-cloud, powered by patented technology that provides low latency, high throughput connections to all the major clouds, including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Faction’s private and multi-cloud platforms give clients the ability to move, access, scale and protect data between clouds, without the fear of cloud lock-in. Faction, a VMware Cloud Verified provider, is also recognized as an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner and VMware Premier Cloud Provider. Follow Faction on Twitter (@FactionInc) and LinkedIn. For more information, please visit www.factioninc.com.

Media contact:
For Faction:
Jenny Good
jenny@clementpeterson.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
