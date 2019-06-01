Factories Stall on Strong Dollar, Trade Tensions

By Bob Tita

U.S. manufacturers are having a hard time mounting an encore to last year's strong performance.

Factories are on track for their weakest showing this year since 2016. Manufacturing job growth has stalled since late last year and output has fallen in three of the past four months as demand for business equipment and commodities weakens in the U.S. and abroad.

The sector's contraction is feeding into weakening U.S. economic activity overall as the current expansion reaches its 10th anniversary in June.

"There is something fairly serious going on," said Andrew Hunter, senior economist for London-based Capital Economics. "We're going to see some kind of slowdown this year."

The National Association of Manufacturers' chief economist, Chad Moutray, expects factory output to rebound and grow 1.3% this year, less than half of the 2.7% increase last year. He said, however, "The big elephant in the room is the trade environment."

He said Friday it was too early to determine how President Trump's plan to impose new tariffs on Mexican imports would alter his forecast, even though NAM President Jay Timmons said the move "would have devastating consequences" on manufacturers in America.

Manufacturing accounts for 11% of U.S. gross domestic product, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, down from 16% two decades ago. Its strong growth last year helped total GDP rise by 2.9%. Factory activity remains an important barometer for trends in employment and technology adoption as well as for broader economic demand.

Right now, that measure is flashing signs of trouble ahead.

IHS Markit's survey of sentiment among U.S purchasing managers at manufacturing companies hit a three-year low in May. A similar indicator survey from the Institute for Supply Management in April hit its lowest point since October 2016. The surveys poll managers about whether business conditions are improving or declining, as well as on variables such as material purchases, production levels, new orders, order backlogs, inventories, pricing and employment.

Those readings lately square with weaker orders for durable goods, long-lasting items such as aircraft and motorcycles, which were down 0.1% in April from a year earlier, the first annual decline since 2017.

U.S. companies with overseas operations are facing slower sales growth and a resurgent U.S. dollar, which further weakens their foreign sales and profit. The dollar has appreciated 9.3% against a basket of major foreign currencies since January 2018.

The stronger dollar shrunk sales in the latest quarter for manufacturers including 3M Co., Danaher Corp. and Eaton Corp. Water-pump manufacturer Xylem Inc. last month lowered its outlook for profit this year by 8 cents a share, half of which the company attributed to the impact of a stronger dollar.

At the same time, U.S. manufacturers face higher costs for many components and metals because of U.S. tariffs on goods from China. Beijing's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. farm products, meanwhile, have slashed U.S. exports to China and weighed on sales of farm machinery. Deere & Co. said on May 17 it would cut production in the second half of its current fiscal year by 20% compared with that period last year.

The broader U.S. economy appears to be expanding at a solid pace, supported by low unemployment and rising wages. Many forecasters started this year expecting growth to cool amid weaker global momentum and the waning effects of recent tax cuts and government spending increases. But it is still unclear how smooth or bumpy the process might be.

"We see the economy slowing up, certainly in our industry," said Stuart Speyer, president of Tennsco Corp., a maker of shelves, lockers and filing cabinets in Dickson, Tenn.

Tennsco booked record sales last year, but higher prices for steel in the U.S. last year eroded the company's profit, Mr. Speyer said.

The manufacturing contraction so far in 2019 also is a setback to President Trump's efforts to boost the sector. Since entering the White House in 2017, he has championed a big reduction in corporate tax rates, rolled back business regulations and created tax incentives for companies to purchase equipment such as construction machinery and factory automation equipment.

Those policies added more than a percentage point to the U.S. GDP growth rate over 2017 and 2018, RBC Global Asset Management estimates. But the administration's trade disputes, the standoff with Congress over immigration and other policies weighing on business conditions will shave 0.1% off growth this year and 0.4% in 2020, RBC estimates.

"Businesses are becoming a little less confident about the future," said RBC's chief economist Eric Lascelles. "The recession risk is higher than usual."

The Trump administration said its tariffs on imported steel and aluminum would protect domestic producers from low-price imports. With imports costing more because of the tariff, domestic steel companies raised their prices too and rolled out plans for new plants for the first time in years.

But falling demand from the construction industry, automotive sector and farm equipment manufacturers is reducing the tariffs' effectiveness at holding up prices, economists say. The benchmark price of hot-rolled steel in the U.S. has fallen by 37% since last summer's nearly 10-year high. Steel prices have retreated to a level last seen in late 2016. Aluminum prices are lower than a year ago, too.

"Right now, demand stinks," said Phil Gibbs, a steel-industry analyst for KeyBanc Capital Markets.

