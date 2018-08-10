Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Archer Daniels Midland, Tiffany, Molson Coors Brewing, Taylor Morrison Home, Pitney Bowes, and Hillenbrand — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF), Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP), Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), and Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF), Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP), Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), and Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 8th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Archer Daniels Midland's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Archer Daniels Midland reported revenue of $17,068.00MM vs $14,943.00MM (up 14.22%) and basic earnings per share $1.00 vs $0.48 (up 108.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Archer Daniels Midland reported revenue of $60,828.00MM vs $62,346.00MM (down 2.43%) and basic earnings per share $2.80 vs $2.18 (up 28.44%). Archer Daniels Midland is expected to report earnings on October 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.52 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tiffany's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Tiffany reported revenue of $1,033.20MM vs $899.60MM (up 14.85%) and basic earnings per share $1.14 vs $0.75 (up 52.00%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Tiffany reported revenue of $4,169.80MM vs $4,001.80MM (up 4.20%) and basic earnings per share $2.97 vs $3.57 (down 16.81%). Tiffany is expected to report earnings on August 28th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending July 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.23 and is expected to report on March 15th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Molson Coors Brewing's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Molson Coors Brewing reported revenue of $3,085.20MM vs $3,091.30MM (down 0.20%) and basic earnings per share $1.96 vs $1.53 (up 28.10%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Molson Coors Brewing reported revenue of $11,002.80MM vs $4,885.00MM (up 125.24%) and basic earnings per share $6.57 vs $9.40 (down 30.11%). Molson Coors Brewing is expected to report earnings on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.34. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.08 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Taylor Morrison Home's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Taylor Morrison Home reported revenue of $980.83MM vs $908.49MM (up 7.96%) and basic earnings per share $0.53 vs $0.46 (up 15.22%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Taylor Morrison Home reported revenue of $3,885.29MM vs $3,550.03MM (up 9.44%) and basic earnings per share $1.47 vs $1.69 (down 13.02%). Taylor Morrison Home is expected to report earnings on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.88 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Pitney Bowes' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Pitney Bowes reported revenue of $861.44MM vs $730.41MM (up 17.94%) and basic earnings per share $0.26 vs $0.26 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Pitney Bowes reported revenue of $3,549.95MM vs $3,406.58MM (up 4.21%) and basic earnings per share $1.40 vs $0.49 (up 185.71%). Pitney Bowes is expected to report earnings on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.28 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hillenbrand's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Hillenbrand reported revenue of $446.00MM vs $395.90MM (up 12.65%) and basic earnings per share $0.57 vs $0.52 (up 9.62%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Hillenbrand reported revenue of $1,590.20MM vs $1,538.40MM (up 3.37%) and basic earnings per share $1.99 vs $1.78 (up 11.80%). Hillenbrand is expected to report earnings on November 21st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.69 and is expected to report on November 21st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

