Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within EQT, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare Realty Trust, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, The Hartford Financial Services Group, and Ryder System — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR), Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC), The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG), and Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR), Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC), The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG), and Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 3rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

EQT CORPORATION (EQT) REPORT OVERVIEW

EQT's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, EQT reported revenue of $1,054.67MM vs $688.74MM (up 53.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.07 vs $0.24 (down 70.83%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, EQT reported revenue of $3,378.02MM vs $1,608.35MM (up 110.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $8.05 vs -$2.71. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.62 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALNY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $29.91MM vs $15.93MM (up 87.72%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.63 vs -$1.34. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $89.91MM vs $47.16MM (up 90.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$5.42 vs -$4.79. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.34. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$8.25 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED (HR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Healthcare Realty Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Healthcare Realty Trust reported revenue of $111.63MM vs $105.32MM (up 6.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.30 vs $0.22 (up 36.36%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Healthcare Realty Trust reported revenue of $424.50MM vs $411.63MM (up 3.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.18 vs $0.79 (down 77.22%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.65 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC. (NGVC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage reported revenue of $213.13MM vs $194.71MM (up 9.46%) and basic earnings per share $0.09 vs $0.03 (up 200.00%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage reported revenue of $769.03MM vs $705.50MM (up 9.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.51 (down 39.22%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. (HIG) REPORT OVERVIEW

The Hartford Financial Services Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, The Hartford Financial Services Group reported revenue of $4,789.00MM vs $4,214.00MM (up 13.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.62 vs -$0.11. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, The Hartford Financial Services Group reported revenue of $16,974.00MM vs $16,107.00MM (up 5.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$8.61 vs $2.31. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.02 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

RYDER SYSTEM, INC. (R) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ryder System's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Ryder System reported revenue of $2,089.34MM vs $1,788.03MM (up 16.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.80 vs $0.96 (down 16.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ryder System reported revenue of $7,329.60MM vs $6,786.98MM (up 7.99%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $14.97 vs $4.94 (up 203.04%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.50 and is expected to report on February 15th, 2019.

