Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Lindblad Expeditions, Milacron, Lantheus, RCI Hospitality, Ingles Markets, and Ocular Therapeutix — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND), Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN), Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH), RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK), Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA), and Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 23rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC. (LIND) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lindblad Expeditions' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Lindblad Expeditions reported revenue of $69.47MM vs $55.57MM (up 25.02%) and basic earnings per share $0.00 vs -$0.06. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Lindblad Expeditions reported revenue of $266.50MM vs $242.35MM (up 9.97%) and basic earnings per share -$0.19 vs $0.11. Lindblad Expeditions is expected to report earnings on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.35 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP. (MCRN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Milacron's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Milacron reported revenue of $328.10MM vs $309.20MM (up 6.11%) and basic earnings per share $0.21 vs $0.15 (up 40.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Milacron reported revenue of $1,234.20MM vs $1,166.70MM (up 5.79%) and basic earnings per share $0.02 vs $0.45 (down 95.56%). Milacron is expected to report earnings on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.03 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. (LNTH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lantheus' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Lantheus reported revenue of $85.57MM vs $88.84MM (down 3.67%) and basic earnings per share $0.25 vs $0.37 (down 32.43%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Lantheus reported revenue of $331.38MM vs $301.85MM (up 9.78%) and basic earnings per share $3.31 vs $0.84 (up 294.05%). Lantheus is expected to report earnings on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.03 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. (RICK) REPORT OVERVIEW

RCI Hospitality's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, RCI Hospitality reported revenue of $42.63MM vs $37.43MM (up 13.91%) and basic earnings per share $0.55 vs $0.40 (up 37.50%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, RCI Hospitality reported revenue of $144.90MM vs $134.86MM (up 7.44%) and basic earnings per share $0.85 vs $1.13 (down 24.78%). RCI Hospitality is expected to report earnings on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.46 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED (IMKTA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ingles Markets' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Ingles Markets reported revenue of $1,034.77MM vs $984.40MM (up 5.12%) and basic earnings per share $1.21 vs $0.57 (up 112.28%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Ingles Markets reported revenue of $4,002.70MM vs $3,794.98MM (up 5.47%) and basic earnings per share $2.66 vs $2.67 (down 0.37%). Ingles Markets is expected to report earnings on December 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.10 and is expected to report on December 6th, 2018.

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC. (OCUL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ocular Therapeutix's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Ocular Therapeutix reported revenue of $0.65MM vs $0.44MM (up 47.95%) and basic earnings per share -$0.37 vs -$0.64. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ocular Therapeutix reported revenue of $1.92MM vs $1.89MM (up 1.91%) and basic earnings per share -$2.20 vs -$1.80. Ocular Therapeutix is expected to report earnings on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.54. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.24 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

