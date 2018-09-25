Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Pentair plc, Albireo Pharma, Cardlytics, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, State Street, and Axis Capital — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX), New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU), State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), and Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX), New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU), State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), and Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed September 21st, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

PENTAIR PLC (PNR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Pentair plc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Pentair plc reported revenue of $780.60MM vs $754.00MM (up 3.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.23 vs $1.45 (down 84.14%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Pentair plc reported revenue of $4,936.50MM vs $4,890.00MM (up 0.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.67 vs $2.88 (up 27.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.54 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

To read the full Pentair plc (PNR) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PNR

-----------------------------------------

ALBIREO PHARMA, INC. (ALBO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Albireo Pharma's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Albireo Pharma reported revenue of $0.73MM vs $0.00MM and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.22 vs -$0.86. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Albireo Pharma reported revenue of $0.00MM vs $11.36MM and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.12 vs -$13.19. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.73. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.95 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.

To read the full Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ALBO

-----------------------------------------

CARDLYTICS, INC. (CDLX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cardlytics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Cardlytics reported revenue of $35.57MM vs $32.81MM (up 8.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.64 vs -$1.69. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cardlytics reported revenue of $130.37MM vs $112.82MM (up 15.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$7.86 vs -$32.48. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.92 and is expected to report on March 18th, 2019.

To read the full Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CDLX

-----------------------------------------

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. (EDU) REPORT OVERVIEW

New Oriental Education & Technology Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended February 28th, 2018 vs February 28th, 2017, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported revenue of $618.08MM vs $437.85MM (up 41.16%) and basic earnings per share $0.43 vs $0.43 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended May 31st, 2018 vs May 31st, 2017, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported revenue of $2,447.43MM vs $1,799.51MM (up 36.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.87 vs $1.74 (up 7.47%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending August 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.65 and is expected to report on July 23rd, 2019.

To read the full New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EDU

-----------------------------------------

STATE STREET CORPORATION (STT) REPORT OVERVIEW

State Street's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, State Street reported interest income of $907.00MM vs $700.00MM (up 29.57%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.91 vs $1.56 (up 22.44%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, State Street reported interest income of $2,908.00MM vs $2,512.00MM (up 15.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.32 vs $5.03 (up 5.77%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 22nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.71. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.14 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2019.

To read the full State Street Corporation (STT) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=STT

-----------------------------------------

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (AXS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Axis Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Axis Capital reported revenue of $1,254.15MM vs $1,100.71MM (up 13.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.11 vs $1.01 (up 9.90%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Axis Capital reported revenue of $4,591.60MM vs $4,005.66MM (up 14.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$4.94 vs $5.13. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$5.35. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.09 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

To read the full Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AXS

-----------------------------------------

