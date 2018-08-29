Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within TrueCar, ORBCOMM, Applied Optoelectronics, Diana Shipping inc, News Corporation, and Atkore International Group — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE), ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC), Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI), Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX), News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS), and Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE), ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC), Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI), Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX), News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS), and Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. All information in this release was accessed August 27th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

TRUECAR, INC. (TRUE) REPORT OVERVIEW

TrueCar's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, TrueCar reported revenue of $87.85MM vs $81.82MM (up 7.37%) and basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs -$0.09. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, TrueCar reported revenue of $323.15MM vs $277.51MM (up 16.45%) and basic earnings per share -$0.35 vs -$0.49. TrueCar is expected to report earnings on November 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.17 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ORBCOMM INC. (ORBC) REPORT OVERVIEW

ORBCOMM's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, ORBCOMM reported revenue of $70.79MM vs $56.96MM (up 24.28%) and basic earnings per share -$0.09 vs -$0.15. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ORBCOMM reported revenue of $254.22MM vs $186.74MM (up 36.13%) and basic earnings per share -$0.84 vs -$0.33. ORBCOMM is expected to report earnings on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.01 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC. (AAOI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Applied Optoelectronics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Applied Optoelectronics reported revenue of $87.82MM vs $117.37MM (down 25.18%) and basic earnings per share $0.41 vs $1.52 (down 73.03%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Applied Optoelectronics reported revenue of $382.33MM vs $260.71MM (up 46.65%) and basic earnings per share $3.87 vs $1.82 (up 112.64%). Applied Optoelectronics is expected to report earnings on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.66 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

DIANA SHIPPING INC. (DSX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Diana Shipping inc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Diana Shipping inc reported revenue of $53.45MM vs $37.75MM (up 41.57%) and basic earnings per share $0.00 vs -$0.26. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Diana Shipping inc reported revenue of $161.90MM vs $114.26MM (up 41.69%) and basic earnings per share -$5.41 vs -$2.11. Diana Shipping inc is expected to report earnings on November 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.48 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

NEWS CORPORATION (NWS) REPORT OVERVIEW

News Corporation's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, News Corporation reported revenue of $2,693.00MM vs $2,080.00MM (up 29.47%) and basic earnings per share -$0.64 vs -$0.73. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, News Corporation reported revenue of $9,024.00MM vs $8,139.00MM (up 10.87%) and basic earnings per share -$2.60 vs -$1.27. News Corporation is expected to report earnings on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. (ATKR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Atkore International Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Atkore International Group reported revenue of $498.01MM vs $397.75MM (up 25.21%) and basic earnings per share $0.73 vs $0.43 (up 69.77%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Atkore International Group reported revenue of $1,503.93MM vs $1,523.38MM (down 1.28%) and basic earnings per share $1.33 vs $0.94 (up 41.49%). Atkore International Group is expected to report earnings on December 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.42 and is expected to report on December 5th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

