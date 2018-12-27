Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Halozyme Therapeutics, Capricor Therapeutics, Appian, Yext, Agile Therapeutics, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT), Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT), Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 24th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC. (HALO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Halozyme Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Halozyme Therapeutics reported revenue of $25.56MM vs $63.73MM (down 59.90%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.19 vs $0.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Halozyme Therapeutics reported revenue of $316.61MM vs $146.69MM (up 115.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.46 vs -$0.81. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.64 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. (CAPR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Capricor Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Capricor Therapeutics reported revenue of $0.22MM vs $0.31MM (down 30.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.14 vs -$0.12. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Capricor Therapeutics reported revenue of $2.67MM vs $4.00MM (down 33.32%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.10 vs -$1.01. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.50 and is expected to report on March 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

APPIAN CORPORATION (APPN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Appian's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Appian reported revenue of $54.95MM vs $44.65MM (up 23.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.24 vs -$0.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Appian reported revenue of $176.74MM vs $132.92MM (up 32.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.63 vs -$0.39. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.58 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

YEXT INC. (YEXT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Yext's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Yext reported revenue of $58.74MM vs $44.33MM (up 32.50%) and basic earnings per share -$0.25 vs -$0.19. For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Yext reported revenue of $170.20MM vs $124.26MM (up 36.97%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.85 vs -$1.39. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.81 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

AGILE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (AGRX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Agile Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.58 and is expected to report on March 11th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC. (CRBP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Corbus Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $1.09MM vs $0.80MM (up 37.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.26 vs -$0.14. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $2.44MM vs $1.91MM (up 27.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.65 vs -$0.49. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.94 and is expected to report on March 11th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

