Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Immunomedics, Diamondrock Hospitality, Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT), Essex Property Trust, Del Taco Restaurants, and Aratana Therapeutics — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU), Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT), Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS), Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO), and Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 23rd, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. (IMMU) REPORT OVERVIEW

Immunomedics' Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Immunomedics reported revenue of $2.16MM vs $3.09MM (down 30.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.78 vs -$1.47. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.23 and is expected to report on August 22nd, 2019.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY (DRH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Diamondrock Hospitality's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Diamondrock Hospitality reported revenue of $220.82MM vs $223.49MM (down 1.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.15 vs $0.11 (up 36.36%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Diamondrock Hospitality reported revenue of $870.01MM vs $896.56MM (down 2.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.46 vs $0.57 (down 19.30%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.03 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

CHATHAM LODGING TRUST (REIT) (CLDT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT)'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) reported revenue of $90.23MM vs $82.95MM (up 8.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.36 (down 13.89%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) reported revenue of $298.86MM vs $293.82MM (up 1.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.73 vs $0.82 (down 10.98%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.98 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (ESS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Essex Property Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Essex Property Trust reported revenue of $350.92MM vs $344.37MM (up 1.90%) and basic earnings per share $1.23 vs $1.21 (up 1.65%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Essex Property Trust reported revenue of $1,363.90MM vs $1,294.00MM (up 5.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.58 vs $6.28 (up 4.78%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $13.09 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC. (TACO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Del Taco Restaurants' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Del Taco Restaurants reported revenue of $117.83MM vs $110.99MM (up 6.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.15 vs $0.13 (up 15.38%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Del Taco Restaurants reported revenue of $471.46MM vs $452.08MM (up 4.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.29 vs $0.54 (up 138.89%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.56 and is expected to report on March 13th, 2019.

ARATANA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (PETX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Aratana Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Aratana Therapeutics reported revenue of $21.56MM vs $6.16MM (up 249.75%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.19 vs -$0.21. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Aratana Therapeutics reported revenue of $25.57MM vs $38.55MM (down 33.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.17 vs -$0.95. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.21 and is expected to report on March 12th, 2019.

