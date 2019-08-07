Log in
Factory Automation Supplier IMT FA to Launch Its Brand in Asian Markets

08/07/2019 | 10:19pm EDT

IMT FA, established as a factory automation supplier in 2009, will launch its brand in Asian markets this year.

With manufacturing plants increasingly adopting smart factory systems worldwide, factory automation is in the limelight as a key technological capability of manufacturing industries.

According to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), China’s smart factory market is estimated to have reached about CNY 2 trillion (KRW 325 trillion) in 2018, and it is projected to increase to CNY 3 trillion (KRW 487 trillion) in 2020. With this in mind, IMT FA acquired patents and certifications related to machine automation essential to smart factory systems. It plans its product launch in China and other Asian markets under its own brand in 2019.

IMT FA products include machining line automation system, welding robot system, press handling robot arm, spot welding robot arm, palletizing robot arm, picking robot arm, arc welding system, spot welding system, ultrasonic welding inspection machine and nondestructive testing machine. Its robotic automation systems are mostly specialized in welding, and it can provide total solutions for factory automation, which range from handling to packing to final inspection.

IMT FA possesses patented technologies related to robotic automation system for ultrasonic nondestructive testing (NDT), among others. Its sales of the system to suppliers of heavy equipment parts have increased steadily not only in Korea but also in China. With automation demand in Vietnam rising in recent years, IMT FA has prepared to set up a local subsidiary there. Its Vietnamese unit is scheduled to be established in the first half of 2020. IMT FA will expand overseas business from China to Vietnam, and then utilize them as stepping stones to other Asian markets and eventually to the global market.

For more information on factory automation Supplier IMT FA, visit its homepage (www.imtfa.com) and YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/u9L-0JHqXfI


© Business Wire 2019
