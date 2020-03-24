Factory-CRO Group Announces New Name, Avania

Factory-CRO Group, a medical technology contract research organization (CRO) formed by the merger of BBA (Boston, U.S.), Factory CRO (Netherlands), Five Corners (Australia), and MileStone Research Organization (San Diego, U.S.), is pleased to announce its rebranding as Avania.

Avania brings knowledgeable experts together to form a unique CRO that advances the research of medical devices, novel technology, and combination products. The Avania team’s regional experience and global expertise starts with early strategic consulting that then guides your product from feasibility all the way through post-marketing.

“We recognize that the timing of a new brand launch during the COVID-19 pandemic is unusual. However, Avania has the unique advantage of having a global perspective in managing complex challenges, built on 30 years of experience,” said Sapna Hornyak, MBA, M.S., president and chief executive officer of Avania. “We have created a better kind of medtech CRO, one that is specialized and worldwide. Our motivated team is known for navigating medical technology to market effectively and efficiently, with expertise and integrity.”

The newly branded Avania will continue as one united global CRO, bringing together regional teams of experts across a wide range of therapeutic specialties.

About Avania

Avania is a leading, full-service contract research organization focused on the management of clinical studies for medical devices, IVDs, biologics, and device-drug combination products internationally. Avania supports products from the first-in-human phase through the post-market phase with the same customized approach. When you need to advance your medical technology, it takes Avania.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200324005602/en/