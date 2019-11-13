Factual : Location Data Now Available In AWS Data Exchange

Factual, a location data company, announced today the availability of its high-quality Places data in AWS Data Exchange, a new service that makes it easy for millions of Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud.

Beginning today, AWS customers can discover and purchase Factual’s extensive Places datasets, which include over 130 million places and points of interest across 52 countries, directly within AWS Data Exchange and on the AWS Marketplace. Customers can license and immediately leverage Factual’s comprehensive, accurate dataset of real-world businesses, landmarks, and other points of interest to power products, driving context and personalization.

"We are delighted to welcome Factual to AWS Data Exchange to make its data available to customers,” said Stephen Orban, General Manager, AWS Data Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “By offering high quality data in AWS Data Exchange, we are helping power innovation among our mutual customers.”

AWS Data Exchange makes it simple for customers to search and access Factual data, with datasets packaged by country available for purchase. For customers who are looking for a personalized offering, Factual will also provide customized POI datasets to suit their business needs. All customers will receive pre- and post-purchase support from the Factual team if needed, or will have the option to access and license data on a self-serve basis.

To ensure a fresh, inclusive and accurate coverage of the world’s businesses, landmarks, and points of interest, Factual continuously updates its Places data from billions of data points. The dataset includes 25 core attributes for every Places record, including business name, geocode, and hours of operation, as well as extended attributes for restaurants, hotels, and healthcare providers.

“Factual’s mission is to provide access to the highest quality location data, powering innovation through real-world understanding, and AWS Data Exchange further amplifies our ability to make data accessible,” said Rob Jonas, Chief Revenue Officer, Factual. “We are proud to be among the first AWS Data Exchange data providers, offering the power of location to those who need it to develop new products and services.”

For more information about accessing Factual data within AWS Data Exchange visit here. To learn more about how Factual’s Places can power products and processes, visit www.factual.com.

About Factual

Factual is the location data company that helps marketers and their organizations use location to better understand, reach and engage consumers. Customers use Factual’s insights, targeting, measurement, and data enrichment products to build and execute digital advertising strategies, understand audiences, measure success, and support innovative business solutions.

Factual’s customers and partners include Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Snap, and Uber, and Factual data is used by more than 6,000 leading brands around the world, including all 50 of the top U.S. national advertisers. For more information, visit www.factual.com, read our blog and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005994/en/