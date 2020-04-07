Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Faculty and Staff at Wentworth Institute of Technology Producing Face Shields for Fight Against Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

Boston, MA, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of faculty members, lab technicians and staff at Wentworth Institute of Technology is producing face shields for Brigham and Women’s Hospital and its epic fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have innovative and creative people from science, engineering and design programs all collaborating on this,” said Sam Montague, chair of Wentworth’s Department of Industrial Design. “Everyone is very eager to use their expertise to help.”

Knowing the Institute had ample willpower, 3-D printers and laser cutters on campus, the Wentworth group began meeting virtually about two weeks ago to hatch the plan to alleviate a critical need for personal protective equipment or PPE at area hospitals.

“This project is part of Wentworth’s DNA,” said Monique Fuchs, associate vice president for innovation and entrepreneurship. “When the community has a need, the university mobilizes.”

She said the face shield collaboration involved stakeholders inside and outside the university, coming together in a time of crisis, with feedback and guidance from the Medical Academic and Scientific Community Organization (MASCO); Dana Farber Cancer Institute; the Association for Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts (AICUM), elected representatives, City of Boston officials, and other colleges and universities.

Fuchs is a member of the Wentworth COVID-19 response group that includes Montague; Professor Simon Williamson from the Department of Industrial Design; Ryan Bakinowski, lead technician for Advanced Additive Manufacturing; David Mareira, executive-in-residence; and many other faculty and staff.

“I’m really impressed with their work on this,” said Wentworth President Mark A.Thompson, “not only for the public service they’re contributing here, but for their determination to see this project through.

”Under normal circumstances at Wentworth, group members said, students would be on campus and might be leading such an effort, with faculty and staff advising them.

“We were fortunate that Wentworth’s planning group was able to connect with Brighamand Women’s, and that the hospital could accommodate the university’s needs,” said Brian Burns, director of compliance and risk management.

Bakinowski began the printing process on campus on Monday (April 6), using a design from the hospital. The shield headbands are being 3-D printed, and laser cutters are being used to make the plastic shields, he said. He expects that Wentworth can contribute at least dozens if not hundreds of the shields over time. Meanwhile, Williamson and other members of the planning group have formed an Advanced Design Team at the university that is continuing to address the PPE issue. “We're working on an innovative face shield that will allow production times to be 1/10th of the time it takesto print and fabricate,” Williamson said. “We're also focused on the ability to maximize shipping capabilities, facilitating flat packing and simplified out-of-box construction.”

Attachment 

Dennis Nealon
Wentworth Institute of Technology
617-989-4291
nealond@wit.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:39pEMBRACER PUBL : Group successfully completed Direct issuance of 18.5 million new B shares raising proceeds of SEK 1,646.5 million
AQ
06:38pADOMANI AND COVID-19 : A Letter to Shareholders and Customers from CEO Jim Reynolds
PU
06:36pPERSEUS MINING : Covid-19 update
AQ
06:34pAMAZON COM : testing disinfectant fog at New York warehouse after coronavirus protests
RE
06:33pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ FY20 Interim Dividend Deferral
PU
06:28pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Rating Report S&P 04.07.2020
PU
06:27pHANESBRANDS : Takes Actions to Navigate COVID-19 Pandemic, Preserve Cash and Strengthen Long-term Market Position
BU
06:27pNCR CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
BU
06:19pPAYPERHEAD : ® Steps Up To Help Small Business Owners
PR
06:18pTERNIUM S A : Postpones Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : testing disinfectant fog at New York warehouse after coronavirus protests
2PAYPERHEAD :® Steps Up To Help Small Business Owners
3LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. : LIBERTY DEFENSE : Announces Execution of Definitive Agreement with DrawDown D..
4TERADYNE, INC. : TERADYNE : to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
5PVH CORPORATION : PVH CORP. : Announces Business Update Relating To COVID-19 Outbreak

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group