Fairbanks Energy Services : to Discuss Energy Efficiency Solutions at National Grid’s 2018 Energy Solutions Summit

National energy conservation firm will highlight recent success stories ranging from LED lighting to mechanical and controls upgrades

Fairbanks Energy Services, a full-service design/build energy conservation firm and leader in developing comprehensive commercial and industrial efficiency projects, today announced it will be participating as a sponsor of the 2018 National Grid Energy Solutions Summit.

The summit, which will be held on October 25th at Gillette Stadium, will bring together Nationals Grid’s largest commercial, industrial, municipal and institutional customers from Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The summit’s agenda will provide valuable insight into some of the latest efficiency technologies and tactics, as well as numerous case studies.

Exhibiting at booth 21, representatives from Fairbanks Energy will be on hand to discuss various projects they have completed across a variety of industries, such as manufacturing, hospitality and higher education, enabling those organizations to save money, reduce their carbon footprint and secure relevant utility incentives and tax credits. The comprehensive measures implemented by Fairbanks Energy have resulted in significant power savings for organizations across the country, in many cases yielding an average Return on Investment (ROI) of two years.

Earlier this year, Fairbanks Energy implemented a comprehensive energy efficiency project for Chelsea, Mass-based Signature Breads that included an LED lighting upgrade throughout the commercial bakery’s 280,000 square foot facility, as well as a Building Management System (BMS), providing the company with the ability to dynamically control various operations within the facility to maintain maximum efficiency. The project has yielded an annual savings of more than $200,000 while securing utility incentives and rebates of more than $320,000.

“Fairbanks Energy is looking forward to participating in National Grid’s Energy Efficiency Summit for the second year,” said Adam Fairbanks, Chief Executive Officer of Fairbanks Energy Services. “New England continues to be at the forefront of energy efficiency initiatives, and we look forward to sharing the energy efficiency work we have done across numerous industries and how we can assist other organizations meet their efficiency goals while saving money and securing incentives.”

About Fairbanks Energy Services

Fairbanks Energy Services is a full-service design/build energy conservation firm dedicated to providing cost-effective retrofit solutions for our clients. Our comprehensive approach and deep knowledge of federal, state and municipal incentive programs allows us to identify, develop and install solutions that maximize savings while minimizing capital outlay. The team’s 30 years of experience in providing energy conservation services for commercial and industrial clients throughout the country allows Fairbanks Energy to create energy-saving solutions that are also aligned with the comfort, aesthetics, and budgetary needs of clients and their employees.

