Fairbanks Energy Services : to Discuss Energy Efficiency Solutions at National Grid’s 2018 Energy Solutions Summit

Fairbanks
Energy Services, a full-service design/build energy conservation
firm and leader in developing comprehensive commercial and industrial
efficiency projects, today announced it will be participating as a
sponsor of the 2018
National Grid Energy Solutions Summit.
The summit, which will be held on October 25th at Gillette
Stadium, will bring together Nationals Grid’s largest commercial,
industrial, municipal and institutional customers from Massachusetts and
Rhode Island. The summit’s agenda will provide valuable insight into
some of the latest efficiency technologies and tactics, as well as
numerous case studies.
Exhibiting at booth 21, representatives from Fairbanks Energy will be on
hand to discuss various projects they have completed across a variety
of industries, such as manufacturing, hospitality and higher
education, enabling those organizations to save money, reduce their
carbon footprint and secure relevant utility incentives and tax credits.
The comprehensive measures implemented by Fairbanks Energy have resulted
in significant power savings for organizations across the country, in
many cases yielding an average Return on Investment (ROI) of two years.
Earlier this year, Fairbanks Energy implemented
a comprehensive energy efficiency project for Chelsea, Mass-based
Signature Breads that included an LED lighting upgrade throughout the
commercial bakery’s 280,000 square foot facility, as well as a Building
Management System (BMS), providing the company with the ability to
dynamically control various operations within the facility to maintain
maximum efficiency. The project has yielded an annual savings of more
than $200,000 while securing utility incentives and rebates of more than
$320,000.
“Fairbanks Energy is looking forward to participating in National Grid’s
Energy Efficiency Summit for the second year,” said Adam Fairbanks,
Chief Executive Officer of Fairbanks Energy Services. “New England
continues to be at the forefront of energy efficiency initiatives, and
we look forward to sharing the energy efficiency work we have done
across numerous industries and how we can assist other organizations
meet their efficiency goals while saving money and securing incentives.”
About Fairbanks Energy Services
Fairbanks Energy Services is
a full-service design/build energy conservation firm dedicated to
providing cost-effective retrofit solutions for our clients. Our
comprehensive approach and deep knowledge of federal, state and
municipal incentive programs allows us to identify, develop and install
solutions that maximize savings while minimizing capital outlay. The
team’s 30 years of experience in providing energy conservation services
for commercial and industrial clients throughout the country allows
Fairbanks Energy to create energy-saving solutions that are also aligned
with the comfort, aesthetics, and budgetary needs of clients and their
employees.
Learn more at http://www.fairbanksenergy.com.
