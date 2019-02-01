Log in
Fairfax Announces Conference Call

02/01/2019 | 06:52pm EST

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX:FFH and FFH.U) will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 15, 2019 to discuss its 2018 year-end results which will be announced after the close of markets on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and will be available at that time on its website www.fairfax.ca.  The call, consisting of a presentation by the company followed by a question period, may be accessed at (800) 369-2013 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (517) 308-9087 (International) with the passcode “Fairfax”.

A replay of the call will be available from shortly after the termination of the call until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, March 1, 2019.  The replay may be accessed at (800) 333-0467 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-3627 (International).
           
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

For further information contact:John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development,
 at (416) 367-4941

 

