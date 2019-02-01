Fairfax Announces Conference Call

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX:FFH and FFH.U) will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 15, 2019 to discuss its 2018 year-end results which will be announced after the close of markets on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and will be available at that time on its website www.fairfax.ca . The call, consisting of a presentation by the company followed by a question period, may be accessed at (800) 369-2013 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (517) 308-9087 (International) with the passcode “Fairfax”.



A replay of the call will be available from shortly after the termination of the call until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, March 1, 2019. The replay may be accessed at (800) 333-0467 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-3627 (International).



Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

