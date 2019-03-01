Log in
Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares

03/01/2019 | 05:03pm EST

TORONTO, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred SharesDividend (C$)Payment DateRecord Date
Series C0.286125 March 29, 2019 March 15, 2019
Series D0.29311 March 28, 2019
Series E0.18188 March 29, 2019
Series F0.23344 March 28, 2019
Series G0.207375 March 29, 2019
Series H0.25755 March 28, 2019
Series I0.23175 March 29, 2019
Series J0.27503 March 28, 2019
Series K0.291938 March 29, 2019
Series M0.296875 March 29, 2019

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 29, 2019 to June 27, 2019 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares.  The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred SharesRate (%)Annualized Rate (%)Dividend (C$)
Series D 1.204704.832020.30117
Series F 0.957873.842020.23947
Series H 1.057604.242020.26440
Series J 1.129904.532020.28248

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941

FX20170907-Fairfax2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
