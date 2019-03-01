Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares
0
03/01/2019 | 05:03pm EST
TORONTO, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:
Series of Preferred Shares
Dividend (C$)
Payment Date
Record Date
Series C
0.286125
March 29, 2019
March 15, 2019
Series D
0.29311
March 28, 2019
Series E
0.18188
March 29, 2019
Series F
0.23344
March 28, 2019
Series G
0.207375
March 29, 2019
Series H
0.25755
March 28, 2019
Series I
0.23175
March 29, 2019
Series J
0.27503
March 28, 2019
Series K
0.291938
March 29, 2019
Series M
0.296875
March 29, 2019
Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.
Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 29, 2019 to June 27, 2019 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:
Series of Preferred Shares
Rate (%)
Annualized Rate (%)
Dividend (C$)
Series D
1.20470
4.83202
0.30117
Series F
0.95787
3.84202
0.23947
Series H
1.05760
4.24202
0.26440
Series J
1.12990
4.53202
0.28248
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.
For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941