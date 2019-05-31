Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares

TORONTO, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:



Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series C 0.286125 June 28, 2019 June 14, 2019 Series D 0.30117 June 27, 2019 Series E 0.18188 June 28, 2019 Series F 0.23947 June 27, 2019 Series G 0.207375 June 28, 2019 Series H 0.26440 June 27, 2019 Series I 0.23175 June 28, 2019 Series J 0.28248 June 27, 2019 Series K 0.291938 June 28, 2019 Series M 0.296875 June 28, 2019

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 28, 2019 to September 29, 2019 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$) Series D 1.24570 4.83702 0.31142 Series F 0.99074 3.84702 0.24768 Series H 1.09375 4.24702 0.27344 Series J 1.16844 4.53702 0.29211

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941



