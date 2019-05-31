Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares
05/31/2019 | 05:03pm EDT
TORONTO, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:
Series of Preferred Shares
Dividend (C$)
Payment Date
Record Date
Series C
0.286125
June 28, 2019
June 14, 2019
Series D
0.30117
June 27, 2019
Series E
0.18188
June 28, 2019
Series F
0.23947
June 27, 2019
Series G
0.207375
June 28, 2019
Series H
0.26440
June 27, 2019
Series I
0.23175
June 28, 2019
Series J
0.28248
June 27, 2019
Series K
0.291938
June 28, 2019
Series M
0.296875
June 28, 2019
Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.
Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 28, 2019 to September 29, 2019 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:
Series of Preferred Shares
Rate (%)
Annualized Rate (%)
Dividend (C$)
Series D
1.24570
4.83702
0.31142
Series F
0.99074
3.84702
0.24768
Series H
1.09375
4.24702
0.27344
Series J
1.16844
4.53702
0.29211
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941