Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Shares

05/31/2019 | 05:03pm EDT

TORONTO, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred SharesDividend (C$)Payment DateRecord Date
Series C0.286125 June 28, 2019 June 14, 2019
Series D0.30117 June 27, 2019 
Series E0.18188 June 28, 2019 
Series F0.23947 June 27, 2019 
Series G0.207375 June 28, 2019 
Series H0.26440 June 27, 2019 
Series I0.23175 June 28, 2019 
Series J0.28248 June 27, 2019 
Series K0.291938 June 28, 2019 
Series M0.296875 June 28, 2019 

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 28, 2019 to September 29, 2019 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares.  The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred SharesRate (%)Annualized Rate (%)Dividend (C$)
Series D1.245704.837020.31142
Series F0.990743.847020.24768
Series H1.093754.247020.27344
Series J1.168444.537020.29211

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
