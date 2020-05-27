Log in
Fairfax County Clicks With Microsoft: Company to Create 1,500 New Jobs, Invest $64 Million to Establish Software Development and Regional R&D Hub

05/27/2020 | 10:22am EDT

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Microsoft Corp., a worldwide leader in software, services, devices, and solutions, will invest $64 million to establish a new software development and R&D regional hub in Fairfax County, which will create 1,500 new jobs. The company will occupy 400,000 square feet in Reston for its future software development efforts with plans to include a new retail space for engaging directly with customers.

“Microsoft can choose from any number of technology hubs for its operations, and we are so pleased that the company chose to expand its operations in Fairfax County and Northern Virginia,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “Because of our wealth of technology talent and the tech ecosystem here, this area is a great match for the company’s talent needs as well as its business goals.”

Microsoft, headquartered in Redmond, Wash., and with 156,000 employees worldwide, has had a presence in Reston since 2002. The company will be leasing about 400,000 square feet of space at 11955 Freedom Drive (Two Freedom Square) in the town center and plans to occupy the space beginning in summer 2021. The company will retain the 153,000 square feet of space it occupies at 12012 Sunset Hills Road.

“One of Microsoft’s core principles is actively listening to our customers, so we can build and improve our technology based on their feedback. Being close to our customer base is extremely important to our ongoing collaborations,” said Terrell Cox, general manager at Microsoft. “We’ve had a presence in Reston for many years now, and this expansion will allow Microsoft to deliver even more solutions from a region known for its innovation and passion for technology.”

Microsoft has a strong presence in other areas of Virginia as well. The company has a corporate presence in the Richmond area, and an enterprise data center in Mecklenburg County in Southside Virginia.

“Virginia, like the rest of the nation, is facing unprecedented job loss due to COVID-19, so this announcement couldn’t come at a better time,” said Governor Northam. “Microsoft Corp. and Virginia share a strong history, and we are proud that this major operation in Fairfax County will add to the company’s significant job count across our Commonwealth. Virginia is a leader in the information technology industry, and Microsoft’s continued investment here is a testament to our top-ranked business climate, infrastructure, and world-class workforce.”

Fairfax County Executive Bryan Hill thanked Microsoft for its vote of confidence in Fairfax County. He noted that he and Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, have made diversification of the local economy a priority.

“We are very excited about Microsoft’s expansion in Fairfax County,” Hill said. “This investment further strengthens our reputation as a business-friendly community and showcases our ability to attract the country’s top companies, even in these turbulent times. Chairman McKay, the Board of Supervisors and I are thrilled with this news, as we continue to work to diversify our economy.”

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, which promotes and markets Northern Virginia outside the region and conducts activities and events to build the regional business community. Other members of NOVA EDA are the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.


© Business Wire 2020
