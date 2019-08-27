Log in
Fairfax County Public Schools to Use the NoRedInk Writing Program in All High Schools This Fall

08/27/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the largest school district in the Commonwealth of Virginia and 10th largest in the nation, has adopted the NoRedInk adaptive writing curriculum for use in its high schools beginning this fall. FCPS awarded the contract to NoRedInk through a competitive process as part of the High School English Basal Resources 2019 Adoption.

NoRedInk is a web-based writing curriculum that engages students by personalizing exercises according to their interests. Its adaptive learning engine adjusts to every student’s strengths and weaknesses, providing teachers the actionable data and progress reports they need to personalize instruction. The program also provides scaffolded support throughout the writing process as students draft compositions, engage in peer and self-review, and revise their work.

“Fairfax County Public Schools has a world-class reputation for academic excellence and visionary thinking, and its high schools are recognized annually by the Washington Post as being among the most challenging in the United States,” said Jeff Scheur, founder and CEO of NoRedInk. “We’re excited to partner with the district to provide high school teachers with a complete, adaptive writing curriculum. Partnerships like this validate our ongoing investment in helping students become better writers.”

Scheur further commented that students love choosing their interests, and that teachers rave about saving time with grading, providing students with immediate feedback, and instructing on skills that matter most. A study by WestEd concluded that, “NoRedInk performance is a robust predictor of end-of-year language growth” regardless of race, gender, grade, and baseline MAP score (WestEd, 2017).

About Fairfax County Public Schools

FCPS is the 10th largest school division in the United States with 198 schools and centers. It serves a diverse student population of more than 187,000 students in grades prekindergarten through 12.

About NoRedInk

NoRedInk builds stronger writers through interest-based curriculum, adaptive exercises, and actionable data. It is used by students and teachers in more than half of all schools in the United States. For information, visit www.noredink.com.


© Business Wire 2019
