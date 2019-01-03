Log in
Fairfax Revises Record Date of Annual Dividend

01/03/2019 | 11:11pm CET

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) has revised the record date for its annual dividend announced earlier today to January 18, 2019 (the originally announced record date of January 21, 2019 is a holiday in the United States).  The dividend payment date of January 28, 2019 remains the same.

The first paragraph of the press release of earlier today announcing the annual dividend should therefore be read as follows:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared a dividend of US$10.00 per share on its outstanding multiple voting and subordinate voting shares, payable on January 28, 2019 to shareholders of record on January 18, 2019.  Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and investment management.           

For further information, contact:  John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at
                                                    (416) 367-4941 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
