Fairmont Announces Termination of LOI

03/30/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2020) -  Fairmont Resources Inc. ("Fairmont" or the "Company") announces that its previously announced non-binding letter of intent with Full Spectrum Brands Canada Inc. has terminated and that the transactions contemplated thereby will not proceed. For more information on the letter of intent and the transactions contemplated thereby, please see the Company's news release dated February 4, 2019.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Lerner
President, CEO and Director
Fairmont Resources Inc.
Tel: 416-710-4906
mlerner10@gmail.com
www.fairmontresources.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53930


