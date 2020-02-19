Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fairport Wealth Announces 2020 Community Beacon Recipient

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 08:05am EST

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Fairport Wealth is pleased to announce its support of Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K) as its 2020 Community Beacon recipient. For 50 years, SC4K has been removing barriers to school attendance by providing essential school supplies such as school shoes and uniforms for kids in need.

FAIRPORT WEALTH

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Feb 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Fairport Wealth is pleased to announce its support of Shoes and Clothes for Kids (SC4K) as its 2020 Community Beacon recipient. For 50 years, SC4K has been removing barriers to school attendance by providing essential school supplies such as school shoes and uniforms for kids in need. Its efforts help reduce chronic absenteeism and improve self-esteem, school attendance and graduation rates, and directly align with Fairport's mission to inspire families.

Terry Uhl, Executive Director of SC4K says, "We are thrilled to have a chance to be the next Fairport Community Beacon. We know the impact Fairport had at Merrick House, last year's Community Beacon, and we look forward to building upon that to continue to help the kids in Cleveland who need our help most."

How SC4K Helps Children Succeed

When students don't have access to the appropriate clothing or supplies necessary for school it's a barrier to attendance. SC4K wants to establish a community in which all children have access to the basic supplies they need to become engaged learners and succeed.

Fairport's Commitment to the Children

In addition to financial support, Fairport Wealth will team up to collect items to support SC4K programs, provide mentorship support and serve as title sponsor for their 50th Anniversary culmination celebration this year. Fairport team members will also volunteer onsite and conduct workshops to help empower teachers with the skills needed to teach students about financial responsibility.

"Fairport Wealth stands firmly committed to SC4K and we look forward to being a visible presence as the organization moves into its next 50 years," says Kristen Lucas, Fairport Wealth Chief Marketing Officer.

Past Fairport Community Beacon Recipients:
* Merrick House
* YWCA Greater Cleveland
* Cleveland Museum of Natural History
* The First Tee of Cleveland
* The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum
* The Cleveland Foundation
* Jewish Federation of Cleveland
* Cleveland Go Red for Women/American Heart Association
* Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging

About Fairport Wealth

Fairport Wealth inspires families by providing comprehensive wealth management solutions to high net worth individuals. Our team of credentialed professionals, including CPAs, CFP® certificants and CFA® charterholders have experience in guiding corporate executives, business owners and women of wealth. We help our clients with life's transitions including succession, retirement and liquidity planning, marital/partnership changes or loss of a spouse. Our clients value our depth of talent and experience, along with our collaborative and approachable style. For more information, visit https://www.fairportwealth.com/.

About Luma Wealth

Luma Wealth Advisors is a division of Fairport that provides women with personalized wealth planning, experienced investment management, and a supportive, enriching community where they can learn, connect, and celebrate with other women. For more information, visit https://www.lumawealth.com/.

About Hightower

Hightower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and front- to back-end support services to independent-minded financial advisory businesses. Operating as a Registered Investment Advisor, Hightower provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401(k) consulting and corporate cash management. For more information, visit https://www.hightoweradvisors.com/.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC, Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment Adviser.

More information: https://www.fairportwealth.com/index

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:
For more information, please contact
Kristen T. Lucas
Chief Marketing Officer
Fairport Wealth
kristen.lucas@fairportwealth.com
216-431-3000

News Source: Fairport Wealth

Related link: https://www.fairportwealth.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/fairport-wealth-announces-2020-community-beacon-recipient/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
08:15aFC Locksmith Toronto Offers Repair and Installation Services For Intercom Systems
SE
08:14aEgypt posts GDP growth of 5.6% in 6 months to Dec
RE
08:13aChina stimulus hints, slowing spread of virus lift stocks
RE
08:10aChina stimulus hints, slowing spread of virus lift stocks
RE
08:06aChina stimulus hints, slowing spread of virus lift stocks
RE
08:05aFairport Wealth Announces 2020 Community Beacon Recipient
SE
08:04aNokia to acquire optical networking tech firm Elenion
RE
08:00aCITY OF HELSINKI : Korkeasaari now heated with zero emissions
PU
07:55aBritain has long known EU free trade deal needs fair competition - EU adviser
RE
07:49aEU's Breton eyes rules for online platforms acting as gatekeepers
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Puma warn of coronavirus hit to China business
4Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions
5WORLDLINE : WORLDLINE : Very solid year 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group