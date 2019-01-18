Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fairtrade Announces New Minimum Price for Cocoa, Establishes Living Income Benchmarks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 02:29pm EST

Washington, DC, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairtrade is raising the Minimum Price and Premium for Fairtrade cocoa with the aim of improving conditions for cocoa farmers and their families. In addition, Fairtrade has established a first-ever Living Income Reference Price for cocoa in the Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world’s largest cocoa-producing countries. The decision follows an in-depth consultation process across the cocoa supply chain with Fairtrade farmers, traders, manufacturers, and chocolate brands.

0_medium_Fortin-Bley-CANN-IvoryCoast-.jpg
Fortin Bley is an Ivorian cocoa farmer and chairperson of Fairtrade Africa’s West African Network


2_medium_IvoryCoast_Hawkey_20161113-20161113_192.jpg
Cocoa prices dropped nearly a third last year putting the livelihoods of millions of farmers at risk.


4_medium_FM_RGB.jpg


Last year, world cocoa prices plunged by more than a third with farmers bearing the brunt of that price volatility. Fairtrade is the only certification scheme that has a mandatory minimum price, which provides a safety net for farmers when market prices fall. Additionally, the Fairtrade Premium, an additional amount paid by companies above the purchase price, provides farmer organizations with funds to invest in their businesses and communities according to their priorities.

“The increased Minimum Price and Premium are much needed, but we are also innovating the Fairtrade approach to create a path toward a living income,” said Bryan Lew, Chief Operating Officer of Fairtrade America. “These new benchmarks will give companies the information they need to improve their practices and improve farmer livelihoods beyond the minimum requirements.”

The Fairtrade Minimum Price for conventional cocoa was raised from $2,000 to $2,400 per metric ton, marking a 20 percent increase. For organically-farmed cocoa, the Fairtrade Minimum Price will be $2,700. The Fairtrade Premium will be increased from $200 to $240 per metric ton, the highest fixed premium of any certification. In 2017, Fairtrade cocoa farmer cooperatives earned nearly $43 million in Fairtrade Premium to invest in their communities and businesses. The new price structure will take effect on October 1, 2019.

Companies purchasing cocoa on Fairtrade terms are required to pay at least the Minimum Price and Premium in addition to complying with the sourcing and transparency requirements outlined in the Fairtrade Standards. When market indicator prices are higher than the Fairtrade minimum, farmers can negotiate for higher prices. As part of Fairtrade’s approach, farmers’ organizations are required to meet rigorous social, environmental and economic standards.

“This is good news for West Africa’s cocoa-growing communities,” said Fortin Bley, an Ivorian cocoa farmer and chairperson of Fairtrade Africa’s West African Network. “Farmers have been badly squeezed by low world prices, so the higher Fairtrade Minimum Price and Premium help to level the playing field for a more sustainable future.”

New Living Income Reference Price sets target level

Fairtrade also introduced a new living income reference price. The pricing changes are linked to a wider strategy to help farmers progress toward a living income. The new Living Income Reference Price for cocoa in Ivory Coast and Ghana is the first target price based on living income benchmarks and real farm costs.

Unlike the Fairtrade Minimum Price, the Living Income Reference Price is not mandatory. Fairtrade will develop projects with committed partners to test the Fairtrade Living Income Strategy, including price and diversification initiatives, and share learning that will move the cocoa industry closer to supporting a living income.

For more information on the new policies, click here. 

About Fairtrade America

Fairtrade America represents Fairtrade International in the United States. The Fairtrade label, licensed by Fairtrade America, is the most recognized and trusted ethical certification worldwide. By complying with the rigorous social, economic and environmental criteria in the internationally-agreed Fairtrade Standards, farmers, traders and brands can improve the sustainability of their entire supply chain. There are currently more than 1.6 million farmers and workers in certified organizations across 75 countries. The Fairtrade label appears on more than 30,000 products sold in over 150 countries. Visit www.fairtradeamerica.org to learn more.

###

Attachments 

Mary Linnell-Simmons
Fairtrade America
+1 (202) 905-0798
mlinnell-simmons@fairtradeamerica.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:41pHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : Marines, Navy Wrestle With How To Upgun Amphibs
AQ
02:40pWAITR HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:39pORASCOM INVESTMENT : Afreximbank earmarks $170m for Orascom Investment
AQ
02:37pTESLA : announces it will lay off 7 percent of its workforce
AQ
02:35pENPRO INDUSTRIES : to Host and Webcast Analyst and Investor Day
BU
02:34pPURE CYCLE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02:32pCircusTrix Acquires Planet 3
GL
02:30pCanAlaska Uranium Ltd Invites You to Join Us at the VRIC Conference in Vancouver
NE
02:30pMUTUALFIRST FINANCIAL, INC. : Announces Stock Repurchase Program
PR
02:29pFairtrade Announces New Minimum Price for Cocoa, Establishes Living Income Benchmarks
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
4SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
5WACKER CHEMIE AG : WACKER CHEMIE AG: EBITDA for 2018 expected to be below guidance due to still outstanding in..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.