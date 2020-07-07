Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Fairyland, baker, tennis club: a snapshot of pandemic aid in one city

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 02:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The city of Oakland is seen, California

By Ann Saphir

A roster of businesses receiving a piece of the $660 billion U.S. Paycheck Protection Program illustrates how deeply the government's pandemic aid has reached into the everyday lives of Americans, yet at the same time how unevenly and fleetingly.

Take, for example, Oakland, California, a city of nearly half a million across the bay from San Francisco.

Among those approved for a forgivable loan of at least $150,000, data released Monday showed: the iconic Children's Fairyland, the zoo, and the city's best-known ice cream parlor.

Kymberly Miller, Fairyland's executive director, said she used the $400,000 loan to pay her 56 staff. The funds run out Tuesday.

The outdoor amusement park for the very young has been closed since March, and state health orders look likely to prevent any reopening until August at the earliest.

Financially, Miller said, "we're on the bubble ... it's not a pretty picture."

The city's zoo, too, has depleted its loan, which was between $2 million and $5 million. Fenton's Creamery, which got its start in Oakland in 1894, got a loan of between $1 million and $2 million.

The Oakland Hills Tennis Club received its loan of between $150,000 and $350,000 in April, when it was closed, and has not been charging members full dues since. In a newsletter published this month on its website, it told members it had depleted its PPP loan and, even as it has partially reopened, has begun to furlough some of its 51 employees. Calls and an email to the club weren't returned.

Along Telegraph Avenue, which cuts across the city north to south, some 40 recipients included Bay Area Legal Aid, which provides free legal assistance to low-income people; several medical and dental offices; one Korean restaurant among at least a dozen clustered together; and a cannabis sales software firm called Treez.

On College Avenue, which starts in neighboring Berkeley at the University of California campus and ends at the California College of the Arts, 20 different businesses are listed as recipients, including one of Oakland's best-known pizza shops, Zachary's, which got between $1 million and $2 million.

La Farine bakery and its neighbor Wood Tavern each got between $350,000 and $1 million, but on the same block the clothing store, which just reopened, and the dog groomer, which has not, are not on the list of recipients, nor are the two restaurants across the street.

It is not clear, though, if those businesses received no aid under PPP because the list of names released by the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration on Monday covered only those approved for $150,000 or more, which accounted for 73% of the disbursed funds. Indeed, the vast majority of loan recipients - more than 4.2 million out of nearly 4.9 million nationally - took less than that amount, with the average loan totaling $107,000.

Oakland businesses received about 7,500 loans, of which 1,100 were for more than $150,000. In all, the loans totaled between $460 million and $1.1 billion, the data shows.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir with reporting by Brad Heath; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 3.59% 17.02 Delayed Quote.-50.90%
HEXO CORP. -2.06% 0.95 Delayed Quote.-53.14%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. -2.20% 0.445 Delayed Quote.-25.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53pWall Street slips after strong recent rally, as COVID cases mount
RE
02:49pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $400,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost Economic Development Programs Critical to Helping 7-County Western Nevada Region Respond to Coronavirus
PU
02:49pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $400,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost Economic Development Programs Critical to Helping Communities in Hampden and Hampshire Counties Massachusetts Respond to Coronavirus
PU
02:44pMSC Responds to Recent EU Shipping Carbon Emissions Data Analysis
PU
02:44pSINN FÉIN : Suckler Beef Farmers require support now – Matt Carthy TD
PU
02:41pTHE QUARTER AFTER THE HALF : Why the next three months are key for stocks
RE
02:24pPUMP GAS VS E85 : Tunable Performance For Your Turbo
PU
02:24pLargest U.S. airlines move toward federal loans; United warns about COVID-19 surge
RE
02:21pShell weighs sale of Convent, Louisiana refinery - sources
RE
02:21pFAIRYLAND, BAKER, TENNIS CLUB : a snapshot of pandemic aid in one city
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Trails in 5G Race After an Early Misstep -- WSJ
2WIRECARD AG : Wirecard administrator sees strong interest from potential buyers
3BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O reports full year operating loss, kee..
4THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Air Products and thyssenkrupp Sign Exclusive Strategic Cooperation Agreement ..
5BMW AG : BMW : increases sales of electrified vehicles in first half-year, despite COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group