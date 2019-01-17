Faith Leaders Join Together to Decry Government Shutdown

Today, faith leaders representing a broad array of religious beliefs and faith traditions, joined voices to speak as one in opposition to the ongoing partial government shutdown. Now on its 24th day, it is the longest shutdown in American history.

In a letter to the Congress and President Trump released today, the faith leaders said preventing struggling families from accessing these basic services because of demands for an ineffective border wall is beyond reckless governing. “It is simply immoral.”

“The President’s intransigence on building a border wall for a crisis he manufactured is preventing families and individuals from getting basic human needs. Across this country, millions of households are facing the reality that they may not be able to put food on the table, pay the rent or keep their families stable – all for a reckless demand to further militarize the border,” said FCNL Executive Secretary Diane Randall. “It is irresponsible and immoral. Congress should act immediately to reopen the government.”

Comments from the 24 Roman Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, and other faith tradition leaders can be found here.

