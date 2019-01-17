Faith Leaders Join Together to Decry Government Shutdown

Today, faith leaders representing a broad array of religious beliefs and
faith traditions, joined voices to speak as one in opposition to the
ongoing partial government shutdown. Now on its 24th day, it
is the longest shutdown in American history.
In a letter to the Congress and President Trump released today, the
faith leaders said preventing struggling families from accessing these
basic services because of demands for an ineffective border wall is
beyond reckless governing. “It is simply immoral.”
“The President’s intransigence on building a border wall for a crisis he
manufactured is preventing families and individuals from getting basic
human needs. Across this country, millions of households are facing the
reality that they may not be able to put food on the table, pay the rent
or keep their families stable – all for a reckless demand to further
militarize the border,” said FCNL Executive Secretary Diane Randall. “It
is irresponsible and immoral. Congress should act immediately to reopen
the government.”
Comments from the 24 Roman Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, and other faith
tradition leaders can be found
here.
To learn more, please visit www.fcnl.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005742/en/