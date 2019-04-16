Fake Passports and False Identities – Mobile Fingerprinting Catches Criminals Faster in Escambia County, Florida

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mexican passport was fake – an excellent fake, but still a fake. During a recent Florida traffic stop, the driver of a car could not produce a valid driver license, instead offering a passport as proof of identity to the Escambia County deputy sheriff.



Having witnessed the driver’s erratic and evasive movements, the officer decided to verify his identity. Doing so usually requires transporting the suspect to the nearest law enforcement facility to run fingerprints or other identifying tests, resulting in the officer’s absence from the field, often for several hours.

Not anymore. Escambia County recently purchased DataWorks Plus’s Evolution mobile identification device. The handheld unit, based on Integrated Biometrics’ Columbo FAP 30 single-finger sensor, gives deputies immediate access to multiple law enforcement Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) databases. Officers now confirm a suspect’s identity with just a quick finger scan, anywhere there’s a cellular, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth connection.

In this case, the an AFIS database immediately informed the officer that the driver’s identity did not match the one on the passport. Subsequent investigation confirmed that the passport was forged, and the suspect was an undocumented alien.

“The problem in the past was that you had to leave that person alone to get near the patrol car. By the time you came back, they’d have legged it,” says Murray Shaw, Systems Analyst for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department. “These mobile biometric devices bring the rap sheet to the officer. There is no delay. The officer never leaves the suspect’s side and can slap the cuffs on them immediately. There’s no way the suspect can talk their way out of it if they’re wanted.”

Other recent incidents confirmed the value of the Evolution solution for Escambia County. In just one example, a patient at a hospital repeatedly gave different names. The hospital called the Sherriff’s department, who sent an officer with an Evolution. This fast, simple test revealed the individual’s real identity and the existence of an outstanding warrant. The patient’s first trip after medical treatment was straight to jail.

About Integrated Biometrics

Integrated Biometrics, LLC designs and manufactures the world’s smallest, lightest and most durable FBI-certified fingerprint sensors for law enforcement, military operations, homeland security, national identity, election validation, social services, and a wide range of commercial applications. The company’s patented light emitting sensor (LES) is superior to traditional prism-based devices in size, power consumption, portability, and reliability. For more about Integrated Biometrics, visit www.IntegratedBiometrics.com or call (888) 840-8034.

About DataWorks Plus

DataWorks Plus provides a wide range of technology solutions to more than 1,500 law enforcement, criminal justice, and government agencies. Our product offerings include:

Mobile applications for identity verification and booking

Multimodal biometric technology for identification and verification (fingerprint, iris, facial recognition)

Livescan management software

Mugshot and criminal booking management

Facial recognition case management

Inmate tracking

Crime scene digital asset management

Due to the sensitive nature of the solutions we provide, our employees have passed comprehensive background checks and security training. As experts in our field, DataWorks Plus delivers flexible solutions tailored to existing workflows and processes. This expertise allows agencies to transition from existing systems to new or additional technologies without compromising current investments. DataWorks Plus can be reached at www.dataworksplus.com, by email at sales@dataworksplus.com, or by phone at 866-632-2780.

Contact Information