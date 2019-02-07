Falcon Minerals Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend, Provides First Half 2019 Guidance, Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Falcon Minerals Corporation (“Falcon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLMN,
FLMNW) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a
dividend of $0.20 per Class A share for the fourth quarter 2018. The
fourth quarter 2018 dividend will be payable on February 28, 2019 for
all Class A shareholders of record as of February 21, 2019.
Guidance Summary
For the first half of 2019, Falcon expects to generate cash operating
margins (1) of approximately 90%, assuming
realized oil revenue based upon Louisiana light sweet crude (LLS)
pricing in the Eagle Ford Shale. The Company is changing its guidance
time-period and will provide forward six-month guidance based upon
expectations for producer activity on Falcon’s net royalty positions.
The guidance below supersedes and replaces guidance that the Company had
previously provided.
|
Forecast for first half of 2019 (Q1 2019 –
Q2 2019)
|
|
Guidance Range
|
|
|
|
Net production per barrel of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) (2)
|
|
5,300 – 5,800
|
% Oil of net production
|
|
53% - 55%
|
|
|
|
Operating costs:
|
|
|
Production and ad valorem taxes (% of revenue)
|
|
4.0% – 5.0%
|
Marketing and transportation ($/boe)
|
|
$1.00 – $1.50
|
General and administrative ($/boe)
|
|
$3.70 - $4.20
|
Depletion expense (3) ($/boe)
|
|
$7.00 – $8.00
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures:
|
|
N/M
(1) Cash operating margin represents Operating Income (GAAP) excluding
depletion of royalty interests in oil & gas properties.
(2) The forecasted 1H19 net production range does not include any
contribution from additional Hooks Ranch wells connected in the future.
(3) The depletion expense forecast range above is shown on a book basis;
the equivalent range on a tax basis would be in a range of $28.00 –
$32.00 per boe.
Daniel Herz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Falcon, stated,
“We have been pleased with the strength and stability of Falcon’s
business model over the initial months of operations. While this period
has coincided with a turbulent energy market, our business remains
strong: substantial free cash flow at operating margins of
approximately 90%, a strong balance sheet at
0.3x debt-to-EBITDA, realized oil revenue based on premium LLS
pricing, and several of the industry’s best operators developing our
core position in the Eagle Ford Shale. With the significant volatility
in oil prices that occurred in November and December, we have not
witnessed the acceleration of development in drilling activity across
our position that we had previously anticipated, resulting in a delay in
the development of certain high interest wells. However, our strong
balance sheet is allowing us the opportunity to take advantage of
organic acquisitions that have become more attractive in this
environment. The strength of our asset base is substantial production at
shallow decline, coupled with a core high-growth, high net revenue
interest position in the top returning oil play in the United States.
This combination should allow us to pay a robust dividend over the
coming periods as our higher net revenue interest positions are
developed, which over time we expect to drive free cash flow per share
substantially higher. We remain confident about the prospect for
near-term future development of our Hooks Ranch position, as well as our
over 250,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford.”
About Falcon Minerals
Falcon Minerals Corporation is a C-Corporation formed to own and acquire
high growth core-of-the-core oil-weighted minerals which generate
substantial free cash flow. Falcon Minerals owns mineral, royalty, and
over-riding royalty interests covering 251,000 gross unit acres in the
Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and
Gonzales County Texas. For more information, visit our website at www.falconminerals.com.
