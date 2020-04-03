FalconStor Software : Wasabi Collaborates with FalconStor to Deliver Hybrid Data Migration for Long-Term Archival and Information Preservation Solutions

OSTON, MA, March 31, 2020 - Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, announced today a partnership with FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), a leading Software-Defined Data Preservation (SDDP) company, to bring together cloud data migration and long-term archival and information preservation. The integration offers a clear path to hybrid cloud with a cost-efficient, long-term archival and a robust data preservation solution that can extend retention periods beyond 100 years.

Wasabi's public cloud object storage service features a purpose-built file system that, when combined with FalconStor's award-winning deduplication reduces storage consumption, lowers storage cost, and eliminates the need for a costly secondary data center. FalconStor integrates easily into any existing backup and archival data center architecture for seamless data migration to Wasabi's disruptively affordable and high performing cloud storage platform.

'Wasabi continues to innovate on both the technology and the business model frontiers, and their approach is profoundly changing cloud economics,' said FalconStor CEO Todd Brooks. 'As compliance, regulatory, legal, and other information mandates evolve and retained storage volume grows, our shared vision of the emerging demands and requirements in the evolving operational storage and long-term archival and data preservation segments align seamlessly, helping our customers secure, protect, and ensure data integrity for today and the future.'

'The relationship with FalconStor helps enable organizations to instantly and efficiently migrate to the cloud and deliver proficient custodianship for long-term data retention,' said Wasabi CEO David Friend. 'We deliver disruptive storage technology that is 1/5th the price of Amazon S3 and faster than the competition, with no fees for egress or API requests. The joint storage solution with FalconStor is ideal for organizations that want to keep data on-prem, but also want an off-prem copy in an S3-compliant cloud storage service.'

