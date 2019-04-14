Falkonry Expands Customer Base in Korea as Demand for Predictive Operations Surges

Introduces New Edge Analyzer to the Korean Market to Enable Non-Data Scientists to Scale Predictive Operations from the Cloud, on Premises, and at the Edge

Falkonry, Inc., the leading provider of predictive operations technology, today announced that it has expanded its customers base in Korea as more companies in the region turn to machine learning to improve uptime, yield, quality and safety in their operations. Falkonry also announced that it is bringing its recently announced Edge Analyzer to the Korean market, which is a portable, self-contained engine enabling predictive models to be deployed on edge devices.

Falkonry demonstrated its commitment to the Korean market in 2018 when it announced a distributor partnership with KOLON BENIT. Since that time, Falkonry has experienced increasingly strong demand from Korean manufacturers who want to improve their operations, particularly in the semiconductor, automotive, chemicals and manufacturing industries. The company has extensive experience in these markets where its Falkonry LRS system has proven to deliver 5-10 times annual ROI in a wide range of industries. Some use cases can be found at this link.

“In response to the growing demand for our predictive operations Korea, Falkonry is increasing its marketing, sales and support in the region, which will include a customer roadshow in the second half of this year,” said Dr. Nikunj Mehta, Founder and CEO of Falkonry. “With analysts such as McKinsey & Company predicting that the next 20 percent productivity rise in operations will come from digital analytics, there are significant opportunities for Korean manufacturers to improve their industrial operations with machine learning, and then scale those benefits all the way to the edge.”

About Edge Analyzer

Falkonry’s new Edge Analyzer is available as part of Falkonry’s leading “pre-packaged” machine learning system, Falkonry LRS. Edge Analyzers can be created in Falkonry LRS and transported for installation in remote or mobile environments. Minimal resource requirements allows for operation in constrained environments. They are configurable for high availability and can tolerate sensor and network outages. Use of containers enables runtime to be insulated from other processing activities. Each Edge Analyzer can be used to monitor multiple edge endpoints, and several Edge Analyzers can be deployed on a single computer to support multiple assessments. Each Edge Analyzer includes a perpetual use license.

About Falkonry

Falkonry is the leading provider of predictive operations technology for companies looking to achieve significant improvements in the uptime, yield, quality and safety of their operations. Falkonry enables operations teams to discover, explain and predict behaviors that matter, without requiring data scientists. Falkonry’s “pre-packaged” machine learning system, Falkonry LRS, complements a user’s domain expertise with predictive operations technology to more deeply understand their operations, and can scale across assets, processes and operations. For more information about Falkonry and its products, please visit www.falkonry.com

