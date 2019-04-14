Falkonry Expands Customer Base in Korea as Demand for Predictive Operations Surges

Falkonry,
Inc., the leading provider of predictive operations technology,
today announced that it has expanded its customers base in Korea as more
companies in the region turn to machine learning to improve uptime,
yield, quality and safety in their operations. Falkonry also announced
that it is bringing its recently announced Edge
Analyzer to the Korean market, which is a portable, self-contained
engine enabling predictive models to be deployed on edge devices.
Falkonry demonstrated its commitment to the Korean market in 2018 when
it announced a
distributor partnership with KOLON BENIT. Since that time, Falkonry
has experienced increasingly strong demand from Korean manufacturers who
want to improve their operations, particularly in the semiconductor,
automotive, chemicals and manufacturing industries. The company has
extensive experience in these markets where its Falkonry LRS system has
proven to deliver 5-10 times annual ROI in a wide range of industries.
Some use cases can be found at this
link.
“In response to the growing demand for our predictive operations Korea,
Falkonry is increasing its marketing, sales and support in the region,
which will include a customer roadshow in the second half of this year,”
said Dr. Nikunj Mehta, Founder and CEO of Falkonry. “With analysts such
as McKinsey & Company predicting that the next 20
percent productivity rise in operations will come from digital analytics,
there are significant opportunities for Korean manufacturers to improve
their industrial operations with machine learning, and then scale those
benefits all the way to the edge.”
About Edge Analyzer
Falkonry’s new Edge
Analyzer is available as part of Falkonry’s leading “pre-packaged”
machine learning system, Falkonry LRS. Edge Analyzers can be created in
Falkonry LRS and transported for installation in remote or mobile
environments. Minimal resource requirements allows for operation in
constrained environments. They are configurable for high availability
and can tolerate sensor and network outages. Use of containers enables
runtime to be insulated from other processing activities. Each Edge
Analyzer can be used to monitor multiple edge endpoints, and several
Edge Analyzers can be deployed on a single computer to support multiple
assessments. Each Edge Analyzer includes a perpetual use license.
About Falkonry
Falkonry is the leading provider of predictive operations technology for
companies looking to achieve significant improvements in the uptime,
yield, quality and safety of their operations. Falkonry enables
operations teams to discover, explain and predict behaviors that matter,
without requiring data scientists. Falkonry’s “pre-packaged” machine
learning system, Falkonry LRS, complements a user’s domain expertise
with predictive operations technology to more deeply understand their
operations, and can scale across assets, processes and operations. For
more information about Falkonry and its products, please visit www.falkonry.com
