Falkonry : Expands Predictive Operations Customer Base in Japan by 300%

Customers increasingly adopting Falkonry LRS machine learning and collaborative AI system for improving uptime, yield, quality and safety in their operations

Following a successful customer roadshow in Tokyo, Nagoya and Kobe, Falkonry, Inc., the leading provider of predictive operations technology, today announced that it has significantly expanded its customer base in Japan. The company’s pre-packaged machine learning and collaborative AI system, Falkonry LRS, enables operations teams to quickly discover, explain and predict behaviors that matter, without requiring data scientists. Leading Japanese companies such as Kawasaki Heavy Industries have already been using this product, and Falkonry is now signing additional customers throughout Japan. New customers include Sumitomo Corporation and IHI Corporation, among others.

“We have seen strong demand from Japan manufacturers particularly in the automotive, heavy equipment and smart factory industries where Falkonry LRS can deliver significant improvements,” said Dr. Nikunj Mehta, Founder and CEO of Falkonry. “Falkonry is committed to the Japanese market and working with both our new and existing customers to help advance their smart factory and digital solution initiatives.”

Growing Customer Adoption

In just the last six months, there has been a 300% growth in the number of customers piloting and deploying Falkonry LRS in Japan.

“The Falkonry LRS system is able to leverage existing time series data from our Sierra Gorda mining operations and in less than a few weeks we are generating valuable insights that can improve our operations,” said Takashi Onda, General Manager of the Sierra Gorda Project department at Sumitomo Corporation. “The intuitive end-user interface required little training and could be easily be used by our own operations team.”

Successful Partnership with SCSK Corporation

In September 2018, Falkonry launched its global partner program to meet the needs of the growing number of companies and organizations interested in selling or implementing Falkonry LRS. As part of this program, SCSK Corporation became Falkonry’s first distributor in Japan. Since then, SCSK has developed a strong pipeline of customers from Automotive, Minerals, Metals and Semiconductor industries. SCSK showcased Falkonry LRS at the Design Engineering & Manufacturing Expo that was held on February 6-8,2019 in Tokyo.

“The Falkonry LRS system is the leading technology on the market based on its proven success in customer sites,” said Takashi Shinjo, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of IT Platform Solutions Group at SCSK Corporation. “Given that Japanese companies have a history of operationalizing innovative new technologies, we are happy to see the growing demand for Falkonry’s product across many industries in Japan.”

About Falkonry

Falkonry is the leading provider of predictive operations technology for companies looking to achieve significant improvements in the uptime, yield, quality and safety of their operations. Falkonry enables operations teams to discover, explain and predict behaviors that matter, without requiring data scientists. Falkonry’s “pre-packaged” machine learning system, Falkonry LRS, complements a user’s domain expertise with predictive operations technology to more deeply understand their operations, and can scale across assets, processes and operations. For more information about Falkonry and its products, please visit www.falkonry.com

