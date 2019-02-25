Falkonry : Expands Predictive Operations Customer Base in Japan by 300%

Following a successful customer roadshow in Tokyo, Nagoya and Kobe, Falkonry,
Inc., the leading provider of predictive operations technology,
today announced that it has significantly expanded its customer base in
Japan. The company’s pre-packaged machine learning and collaborative AI
system, Falkonry
LRS, enables operations teams to quickly discover, explain and
predict behaviors that matter, without requiring data scientists.
Leading Japanese companies such as Kawasaki
Heavy Industries have already been using this product, and Falkonry
is now signing additional customers throughout Japan. New customers
include Sumitomo
Corporation and IHI
Corporation, among others.
“We have seen strong demand from Japan manufacturers particularly in the
automotive, heavy equipment and smart factory industries where Falkonry
LRS can deliver significant improvements,” said Dr. Nikunj Mehta,
Founder and CEO of Falkonry. “Falkonry is committed to the Japanese
market and working with both our new and existing customers to help
advance their smart factory and digital solution initiatives.”
Growing Customer Adoption
In just the last six months, there has been a 300% growth in the number
of customers piloting and deploying Falkonry LRS in Japan.
“The Falkonry LRS system is able to leverage existing time series data
from our Sierra Gorda mining operations and in less than a few weeks we
are generating valuable insights that can improve our operations,” said
Takashi Onda, General Manager of the Sierra Gorda Project department at
Sumitomo Corporation. “The intuitive end-user interface required little
training and could be easily be used by our own operations team.”
Successful Partnership with SCSK Corporation
In September 2018, Falkonry launched its global partner
program to meet the needs of the growing number of companies and
organizations interested in selling or implementing Falkonry LRS. As
part of this program, SCSK Corporation became Falkonry’s
first distributor in Japan. Since then, SCSK has developed a strong
pipeline of customers from Automotive, Minerals, Metals and
Semiconductor industries. SCSK showcased Falkonry LRS at the Design
Engineering & Manufacturing Expo that was held on February
6-8,2019 in Tokyo.
“The Falkonry LRS system is the leading technology on the market based
on its proven success in customer sites,” said Takashi Shinjo, Managing
Executive Officer and General Manager of IT Platform Solutions Group at
SCSK Corporation. “Given that Japanese companies have a history of
operationalizing innovative new technologies, we are happy to see the
growing demand for Falkonry’s product across many industries in Japan.”
About Falkonry
Falkonry is the leading provider of predictive operations technology for
companies looking to achieve significant improvements in the uptime,
yield, quality and safety of their operations. Falkonry enables
operations teams to discover, explain and predict behaviors that matter,
without requiring data scientists. Falkonry’s “pre-packaged” machine
learning system, Falkonry LRS, complements a user’s domain expertise
with predictive operations technology to more deeply understand their
operations, and can scale across assets, processes and operations. For
more information about Falkonry and its products, please visit www.falkonry.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005263/en/