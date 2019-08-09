Fall Into Big Savings on Vacations to the World's Top Destinations

Marriott BonvoyTM members discover savings on fall stays with Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club and Westin Vacation Club

This fall, families can stretch their vacation dollars by saving up to 30 percent on nightly rates at select Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club and Westin Vacation Club resorts and properties around the world.

The limited-time offer is available to Marriott Bonvoy members for travel between September 23 and December 15, 2019. To make reservations now, go to Marriott.com or call 1-800-MARRIOTT. Use promotional code M11 for this offer. Terms, conditions and availability restrictions apply; see website for details.

Not a Marriott Bonvoy member? Sign up for free when you book.

The change of season brings a 20 percent discount to nightly rates at 73 resorts and properties in the U.S., the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe and Asia. Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, New York City is the prime, heart-of-it-all location for world-class sightseeing and window-shopping along famous and fabulous Fifth Avenue. Travelers looking forward to a warm-weather, tropical destination will be filled with the aloha spirit at The Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas on Kauai, one of Hawaii’s most beautiful islands. Staying at Marriott’s Shadow Ridge and basking in the chic beauty of Palm Desert, California or relaxing by the stunning Mediterranean at Marriott’s Marbella Beach Resort in Spain are also epic ways to make the most of a fall vacation.

The 20 percent discount on nightly rates also applies to spectacular vacations in the exotic, far-off lands of Bali, Indonesia and Phuket, Thailand.

For families wanting to take in the all-out fun of Orlando the savings are even better. Nine incredible resorts are available—including the Sheraton Vistana Resort Villas, Lake Buena Vista/Orlando, just minutes away from the theme parks—each with a big 30 percent discount on nightly rates. Orlando was recently named the No. 1 best family vacation destination in America by U.S. News & World Report.

The perfect vacation isn’t one-size-fits-all and neither are the accommodations, with options ranging from comfortable guestrooms—perfect for weekend trips or a couple’s getaway—to multi-room villas with plenty of space for the whole family to spread out and settle in.

Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club and Westin Vacation Club resorts and properties offer nightly rentals with many comforts and conveniences of home. Many villas include separate living and dining areas, full kitchens, large master suites, furnished balconies or patios and washers and dryers.

The resorts have all the space a family needs to come together, in one place, at one time, under one roof. It’s the difference a villa vacation makes!

With more than 80 exciting properties to choose from in 50 destinations around the world—and a 20 percent discount on regular rates and even more for stays in Orlando—the hardest part of planning this year’s fall vacation is deciding where to go.

To make reservations now, go to Marriott.com or call 1-800-MARRIOTT. Use promotional code M11 for this offer.

Blackout dates: November 23 – 30, 2019. For our Marriott Vacation Club Pulse® properties in Boston, New York City, San Diego and San Francisco, offer is only available Thursday - Sunday (Friday or Saturday night required). There are a limited number of rooms available for this promotion. Discounts are taken off published standard rates and may be applied to one regular room or villa per stay, per Marriott Bonvoy™ member. A "hotel stay" or "stay" means all consecutive nights spent with Marriott by a registered Marriott Bonvoy™ member. Rates and discounts not available during special events. Offer applies to new reservations only, and rooms are booked on a first-come, first-served basis. Offer is not available to groups of 10 or more rooms. Rates do not include taxes, fees, gratuities or resort fees. This offer may not be combined with any other offer or discount. Room rate does not apply to meeting rooms. Advance reservations are required.

Marriott Vacation Club is a global leader in vacation ownership with a diverse portfolio of 61 resorts and more than 12,000 timeshare villas throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Australia. Marriott Vacation Club is a premium vacation ownership program that provides Owners and their families with the flexibility to enjoy high-quality vacation experiences. Follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/MarriottVacClub and find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/marriottvacationclub.

Sheraton Vacation Club provides enriching and unexpected vacation experiences in fun family destinations like Florida, South Carolina and Colorado. This collection of nine Sheraton-branded upper upscale vacation ownership resorts, with over 3,000 units, allows owners and guests to relax, play and experience what the world has to offer. Sheraton Vacation Club resorts are part of the Vistana Signature Network.

Westin Vacation Club is a collection of 13 Westin-branded upper upscale vacation ownership resorts, with over 2,000 units, located in some of the most sought-after destinations and designed with well-being in mind. From the world-renowned Heavenly Bed to an energizing WestinWORKOUT and revitalizing Heavenly Spa treatments, every element of a vacation stay is created to leave owners and guests feeling better than when they arrived. Westin Vacation Club resorts are part of the Vistana Signature Network.

For high-res images: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/jZW8ecDREn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005030/en/