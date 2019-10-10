Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fall Luncheon Inspires Non-Profits to Thrive During the Holidays at Tampa Bay Charity Coalition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 01:21pm EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday 20th of November at 11:30am, charities from across the Tampa Bay area will meet at the Historic Fort Harrison Crystal Ballroom for the last Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Luncheon of 2019. The event will feature a fall-themed menu, networking and an educational segment.  The event is open to staff, board members and volunteers of Tampa Bay non-profits. There is no cost to attend.

“When thinking about fall the first thing that tends to come to my mind is cozy sweaters, warm drinks and thankfulness.” said Clemence Chevrot, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology FSO. “Non-profits start thinking about how they will wrap up their year with the donations and volunteer hours they need to get through the busy holiday season and the end of the year!”

The Tampa Bay Charity Coalition fosters collaboration, and creating a better community by working with one another. The Coalition now includes over 300 non-profit organizations.

The luncheon’s educational segment will cover best practices for charities as they approach the Holiday season and the end of the year. The segment will also cover how non-profits can best organize their time and motivate their supporters to work together on reaching the end-of-the year goals.

“Per research, nearly one third of annual giving occurs in December,” said Chevrot. “Whether they feed the hungry, tutor kids or provide shelter for those in need, these charities should be supported to reach as many people as they can.”

“I have been attending the networking luncheons for three years and love them.” said Sonia Goncalves, Treasurer for Global Community Tennis. “There is such a variety of groups to make new contacts with at each meetings. The best is that all of the attendees are running a charity or volunteering and are all about helping the community.”

As Scientology’s founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote: “What is important is how much service you can give the world and how much you can get done and how much better you can make things. These are important things. These are all that are important.”

For more information or to RSVP for the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Luncheon please contact Chevrot at clemence@cos.flag.org.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org

The doors of The Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization’s signature religious retreat, are open for non-profit organizations and charities to hold their own events.

PHOTO CAPTION: On Wednesday 20th November the last Tampa Bay Charity Coalition luncheon will hold their last meeting of the year the will be held at the Historic Fort Harrison Hotel at 11:30am. The luncheon is expected to gather over 100 attendees coming from 50 different charities and is themed around fall and thriving throughout the holiday season.

Clemence Chevrot
(727) 467-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b60351c9-54a7-419a-846c-d8198924ed0c

Tampa Bay Charity Coalition

On Wednesday 20th November the last Tampa Bay Charity Coalition luncheon will hold their last meeting of the year the will be held at the Historic Fort Harrison Hotel at 11:30 am. The luncheon is expected to gather over 100 attendees coming from 50 different charities and is themed around fall and thriving throughout the holiday season.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pIDEXX LABORATORIES : to Release 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
PR
01:31pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Colorado jury clears Uber driver in passenger's death
AQ
01:31pMARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Completes Securitization of Vacation Ownership Loans
PR
01:31pGlobal Lithium Carbonate Market 2019-2023 | 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
01:30pHugo Boss cuts outlook again, citing weak U.S., Hong Kong business
RE
01:30pDUNKIN' BRANDS : Dunkin' names Latin America/Caribbean VP
AQ
01:29pRichard S. Brown and JNBA Financial Advisors Recognized with Barron's Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors Ranking
BU
01:28pVirginia's Path to 55 Feet Is Set; First Phase of Dredging to Begin in Jan. 2020
BU
01:27pTERADYNE : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
01:27pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade talks hopes, AllHome debut spark market rally
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
4AT&T : AT&T Sheds Puerto Rican Unit -- WSJ
5PG&E CORPORATION : Fire Fears Push PG&E To Black Out Millions -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group