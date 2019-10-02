Fall as dismal U.S. manufacturing data sparks slowdown fears

U.S. manufacturing activity tumbled to a more than 10-year low in September as lingering trade tensions weighed on exports. [nL2N26L0OS]

"The slowdown in the U.S. is probably having a larger impact on those countries that are major trade players," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI securities. "The moves are a bit more exaggerated because of lower liquidity."

Trading volumes were low across Southeast Asian markets due to the week-long holiday in China for the National Day.

Singapore stocks <.STI> shed 1%, with financials accounting for most of the losses.

The trade-reliant city state has been hit hard by the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war, with a flood of weak data including the dismal August manufacturing figures sparking fears of a recession.

Shares of top lender DBS Group Holdings dropped 1.3%, while those of United Overseas Bank Ltd shed 1.2%.

Philippine stocks <.PSI> dropped 0.9% and were headed for a fourth consecutive session of losses.

Property and financial stocks were hit the most, with SM Prime Holdings and BDO Unibank Inc shedding 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

This came after the central bank governor said on Tuesday banning online gambling would have little impact on the economy. [nL3N26M23T]

The country has initiated a study into the economic impact of halting online gambling after China urged Manila to outlaw the cross-border activities it says pose money-laundering risks.

These firms have lifted property demand and retail spending by drawing visitors from China who work for these online gambling operators.

Malaysian stocks <.KLSE> dipped 0.5% on the back of financials and telecoms, with Public Bank Bhd and Axiata Group Bhd shedding 0.5% each.

Thai stocks fell 0.6%, with top listed oil explorer PTT PCL losing 0.6%.

The company along with Gulf Energy Development Pcl is set to build a 40.9 billion baht ($1.34 billion) gas terminal and port on the country's east coast. [nL3N26M2YK]

($1 = 30.6200 baht)

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Shreya Mariam Job