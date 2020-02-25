Falling exports bring German economy to standstill in fourth quarter

The Federal Statistics Office said exports fell by 0.2% in the fourth quarter from the third, which meant that net trade took off 0.6 percentage points from gross domestic product growth.

Gross investment - which includes construction - rose by 2.9% in the last quarter of the year, adding 0.6 percentage points to growth.

State consumption added 0.1 percentage points to growth while private consumption, which has been a key pillar of support recently, made no contribution.

The Statistics Office confirmed that the German economy grew by 0.6% last year, the weakest expansion rate since the euro zone debt crisis in 2013.

For 2020, the government expects growth to pick up to 1.1%, helped mainly by a higher number of working days. Adjusted for calendar effects, Berlin predicts 0.7% growth.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)