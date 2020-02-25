Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Falling exports bring German economy to standstill in fourth quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 03:10am EST
Containers are seen at a terminal in the port of Hamburg

Shrinking exports held back German economic activity in the fourth quarter of last year, detailed data showed on Tuesday, confirming that Europe's largest economy stagnated on the quarter from October to December.

The Federal Statistics Office said exports fell by 0.2% in the fourth quarter from the third, which meant that net trade took off 0.6 percentage points from gross domestic product growth.

Gross investment - which includes construction - rose by 2.9% in the last quarter of the year, adding 0.6 percentage points to growth.

State consumption added 0.1 percentage points to growth while private consumption, which has been a key pillar of support recently, made no contribution.

The Statistics Office confirmed that the German economy grew by 0.6% last year, the weakest expansion rate since the euro zone debt crisis in 2013.

For 2020, the government expects growth to pick up to 1.1%, helped mainly by a higher number of working days. Adjusted for calendar effects, Berlin predicts 0.7% growth.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:10aFalling exports bring German economy to standstill in fourth quarter
RE
03:06aOil prices rise on bargain-hunting; virus fears cap gains
RE
03:05aFrench Business Sentiment Upbeat in February
DJ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:46aTaiwan passes $2 billion package to soften coronavirus hit to economy
RE
02:35aGermany's Economy Stalled in 4Q, Confirming First Estimate
DJ
02:34aSouth Africa's Shoprite misses half-year forecast on currency devaluations
RE
02:33aSouth Africa's Libstar full-year earnings expected to rise
RE
02:33aSouth Africa's rand recovers as budget risk draws nearer
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Steady as markets look for respite from coronavirus..
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
4GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
5ANA HOLDINGS INC. : Japan's ANA orders 15 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners worth $5 billion at list prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group