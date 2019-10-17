Falon Fatemi, CEO & Founder of Node, Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Falon Fatemi, CEO and Founder of Node.io Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2019 Builders + Innovators Summit

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Falon Fatemi, the CEO and founder of Node, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Falon Fatemi as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the three-day event. Fatemi is the Founder and CEO of Node, a proprietary deep learning platform (Artificial Intuition™) that leverages people and company data to help businesses predict and identify which prospects are likely to become customers, which customers - even happy ones - are likely to churn, and which key talent is likely to leave, even before they know they're disengaged.

At age 19, Fatemi was the youngest employee at Google and spent over a decade focused on go-to-market strategy, global expansion, and strategic partnerships at Google, YouTube, and the startup world. Fatemi founded Node in 2014 and since then has become one of the leading entrepreneurs in the Valley. Node has raised a total of $36M in funding and is backed by top tier investors including Mark Cuban, Avalon Ventures, NEA, JetBlue Technology Ventures, Will Smith’s Dreamers VC, and DJ Major Lazer.

“The Harvard Business Review estimates that AI will add $13 trillion to the global economy over the next decade yet adaptation of AI has been slow and only accessible to a few monopolistic companies,” said Fatemi. “Node is working to democratize AI so that companies of any size, in any industry, will be able to harness deep learning to transform their business.”

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences,” said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That’s why we are pleased to recognize Falon Fatemi as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

ABOUT NODE

Node enables users of business applications to see into the future. Powered by Artificial Intuition™ technology, Node is the first turnkey AI-as-a-service platform. Enterprises of any size, in any industry, can use Node to quickly and seamlessly build advanced AI without investing years and millions of dollars on risky AI experiments. Applications powered by Node can deliver predictions that enable users to make smarter connections and decisions about how to engage with customers, employees, investors, and partners. Node was founded by Google's youngest employee, Falon Fatemi, and its renowned technology team includes the Godfather of Search, Louis Monier who created Alta Vista, and Michael Radovancevich former CTO of Taleo and OpenX. Node is backed by Mark Cuban, NEA, Avalon Ventures, and JetBlue Technology Ventures. Learn more at www.node.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005770/en/