Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Faltering PMIs add to a lacklustre week for European stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 12:26pm EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in FrankfurtS

Downbeat economic data that pointed to a stalling of the euro zone recovery hit regional stock markets on Friday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index marking weekly losses as coronavirus cases rose across the continent.

The German DAX reversed early gains to trade 0.5% lower after Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) surveys showed service sector activity unexpectedly came to a near standstill in August, although factory activity rebounded further.

Paris-listed shares fell 0.3% after a worse showing from the French survey, while euro zone blue chips <.STOXX50E> were down 0.4%.

The opening gains proved short-lived, with the wider STOXX 600 index falling 0.2%, but firmer trading on Wall Street on the back of better data helped limit losses into the close.

"Today's euro zone PMI release confirms that while activity is on the mend, the pace of the recovery is slowing," Jai Malhi, a global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management wrote. "It's no coincidence that the recovery is losing pace as concerns over new (coronavirus) infections have risen."

The STOXX 600 recorded a 0.9% loss for the week, with growth-linked cyclical sectors such as banks <.SX7P>, oil & gas firms and automakers hit hard as several European countries saw a resurgence in coronavirus cases that raised fears of more restrictions on business activity.

London's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 slipped only 0.2%, supported by a slump in the pound on a mix of bad news on the latest Brexit negotiations and gains for the U.S. dollar.

Travel and leisure stocks were the biggest sectoral gainers, up 3.1%, with France's Accor and British rival InterContinental Hotels (IHG) surging for a second day on reports of a possible merger.

Irish building and insulation materials firm Kingspan jumped 8.9% after its chief executive said the company saw significant pent-up demand post-lockdown.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis rose 0.5% after it won U.S. health regulator's approval to repurpose an 11-year-old blood cancer drug against multiple sclerosis.

Dutch-based payment-processing company Adyen fell 3.7% as several top executives each sold 15% of their stakes in the company, cashing in 693 million euros (622 million pounds) in all.

By Sruthi Shankar

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCOR 4.18% 24.67 Real-time Quote.-43.28%
ADYEN N.V. -3.70% 1368 Delayed Quote.94.32%
DAX -0.51% 12764.8 Delayed Quote.-3.16%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.26% 0.9 Delayed Quote.6.85%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.43% 3259.75 Delayed Quote.-12.58%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 6.20% 4280 Delayed Quote.-22.62%
JAI CORP LIMITED 2.20% 99.9 End-of-day quote.9.78%
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 8.88% 70.5 Delayed Quote.18.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.41% 43.76 Delayed Quote.-31.56%
NOVARTIS AG 0.50% 78.52 Delayed Quote.-14.98%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.15% 365.09 Delayed Quote.-12.07%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.15% 801.76 Delayed Quote.-10.53%
WTI -2.90% 41.652 Delayed Quote.-30.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
12:26pEUROPE : Faltering PMIs add to a lacklustre week for European stocks
RE
09:54aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Investors Look to Economic Data
DJ
09:23aU.S. Stock Futures Stumble
DJ
08:48aU.S. Stock Futures Stumble
DJ
08:18aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Lower
DJ
07:49aU.S. Stock Futures Point to Tepid Weekly Gains for S&P 500
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Top FDA official says would resign if agency rubber-stamps an unproven COVID-19 vaccine
2MEITUAN DIANPING : MEITUAN DIANPING : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, ..
3KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED : KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 ..
4BOOZT AB (PUBL) : BOOZT AB :'s Half year report, January 1 - June 30 2020
5THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED : NZ's a2 Milk offers $252 mln for majority stake in Mataura Valley Milk

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group