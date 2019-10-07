Famed Fine Dining Restaurant, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Opens its Doors in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconic New Orleans fine-dining restaurant, Ruth’s Chris Steak House , is officially open for business in Columbus’ vibrant, culture-rich Short North Arts District right across from the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Ruth’s Chris has been in business more than 50 years, and the Columbus location will be its 158th restaurant. Ruth’s Chris executives and local Columbus leaders, along with the restaurant’s local charity partner, the Mid-Ohio Foodbank , marked the opening on October 7 during a Ruth’s Chris-style ceremony, with a traditional “steak cutting” on a sizzling 500 degree plate.



Ruth’s Chris will bring its exquisite fare and exclusive dining experiences to the Columbus area in its new 8,759 square foot restaurant. Guests can experience a timeless menu with recipes created and perfected by founder, Ruth Fertel, while still catering to the ever-changing tastes of its guests with special dinner events. Ruth’s Chris prides itself on delivering the highest quality experience and freshest ingredients from scratch-made sides and desserts, to hand crafted cocktails.

“The Short North Arts District is a growing area that we are proud to be a part of,” says Mark Nourjian, regional VP of Ruth’s Chris. “The addition of Ruth’s Chris has brought more than 80 jobs to the area and we are delighted to start serving the residents and visitors of Columbus.”

Ruth’s Chris also believes in giving back to the communities it calls home. This is why with each of its new openings, the restaurant hosts rehearsal dinners to benefit charities who are making an impact in the local community. The Columbus location raised approximately $7,000 over two nights for the Mid-Ohio Foodbank – a nonprofit that provides 140,000 nutritious meals a day to help stabilize hungry families in the area – and presented the donation during the “steak cutting” ceremony.

“I know Ruth’s Chris will bring something special to the Short North area,” says Maria Policastro, general manager for Ruth’s Chris in Columbus. “It’s a place to gather for all of life’s celebrations no matter how large or small. The new space can accommodate large parties for business meetings, family celebrations, and is also the perfect place for an intimate date night or happy hour with friends.”

The Columbus location also has two private dining rooms that can be combined to fit a total of 58 guests, making it a perfect place for business dinners or intimate events or parties. Being located across from the Greater Columbus Convention Center, this Ruth’s Chris location is ready and capable of seating a variety of groups visiting for conventions and trade shows.

The restaurant is open for dinner beginning at 5 p.m. The signature Sizzle, Swizzle, Swirl happy hour is available at the bar Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. where guests can enjoy classic cocktails and full-size appetizers.

The Columbus Ruth’s Chris is located at 511 N High Street, Columbus, OH 43215. For more information, dinner reservations, and private dining reservations, please visit ruthschris.com or call 614-927-5663.

ABOUT RUTH'S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by Ruth Fertel over 50 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with more than 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates. Ruth's Chris Steak House. This is how it's done.

About Mid-Ohio Foodbank

Mid-Ohio Foodbank works in community to connect our hungry neighbors with nutritious food, stabilizing families today while helping them access resources for tomorrow so they can thrive for a lifetime. The Foodbank is the largest hunger-relief organization in central and eastern Ohio. We acquire donated food from manufacturers, produce growers, retailers, food drives and businesses across Ohio and the country. We also receive food commodities through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the State of Ohio. The Foodbank partners with an agency network comprised of some 650 local charities across 20 counties to provide food directly to people in need. Midohiofoodbank.org or follow us on Twitter @mid_OHFoodbank.

