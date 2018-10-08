Famela Ramos : Endorsed by Founder of 15 Billion Dollar San Diego Medical Device Company

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Famela Ramos announced today the Endorsement of Dr. Peter Farrell, the founder and Chairman of ResMed, the San Diego based global manufacturer of CPAP masks, machines and other products that diagnose, treat or help manage sleep-disordered breathing.

"The United States is currently at a significant disadvantage in comparison to other developed countries in terms of funds spent on education versus student proficiencies in area such as sciences and mathematics. Unfortunately, instead of focusing on educating our children, many California School Board Officials are paying more attention to issues like gender fluidity and homosexual education instead identifying ways of increasing efficacy of the education dollars," said Famela Ramos. "I want to change this and focus on three important points: a) Establishing a safe and nurturing environment in schools; b) Promoting educational and emotional support, especially for special needs children and c) Recruiting and retaining the best teachers and staff."

Famela is mother of four children, a Roman Catholic, and has background in the healthcare industry, performing basic and clinical research in the areas of cancer, adult stem cells, and nutraceuticals. She has previously published peer reviewed papers with University of California San Diego, University of Utah and Indiana University1,2,3,4,5.

"I am highly impressed by Famela's 'Family First' philosophy which guides her personal and professional life. It is rare to meet someone running for public office that possesses the unique blend of enthusiasm, talent, and compassion, which make Famela the person that she is," said Dr. Peter Farrell. "I strongly endorse and support Famela in her quest to reform the Educational System."

