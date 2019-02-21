Log in
Familiar Creatures : Lands Fast-Growing CarLotz for Creative and Strategic Partnership

02/21/2019 | 02:45pm EST

Familiar Creatures announced today a partnership with another Virginia based-brand, CarLotz. The partnership entails a fully integrated advertising campaign in multiple markets around the U.S., the first major launch work the brand has done. The win is Familiar Creatures’ second since their launch last year winning Devils Backbone Brewery’s 2019 advertising campaign.

“We love the chance to help grow a disruptive startup who just happens to be based right here in Richmond,” said Dustin Artz, co-founder/creative director of Familiar Creatures.

“I knew Familiar Creatures was the perfect agency for us because they’re small and nimble like CarLotz but can deliver killer creative work that is strategically sound. I am fully confident that they will take our brand to the next level,” said Elizabeth Maksim, Director of Branding at CarLotz.

The partnership expands Familiar Creatures client experience from craft beer to the ever-changing automotive industry. Familiar Creatures will be working alongside the Spurrier Group, also based in Richmond, who is handling media planning and buying responsibilities. The targeted campaign will launch in April with heavy-up media buys in Chicago, Tampa and San Antonio.

Familiar Creatures is an advertising agency based in Richmond, VA. Formed in 2018 by industry veterans, the agency’s production company-model allows them to deliver high quality creative quickly and affordably for disruptive brands.

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment company that provides the savings and profit of a private sale with the convenience and amenities of a dealership. Founded in 2011, CarLotz has eight store locations across Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois, and Texas.

Related Links

Familiar Creatures website

CarLotz website


© Business Wire 2019
