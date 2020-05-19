Log in
Family Connect Care Launches Zoom Alzheimer's Consultancy: "Pathways to Longevity" With The "Alzheimer's Whisperer"

05/19/2020 | 08:51pm EDT

Preparedness allows each of us to live the best lives possible. Whether we engage in earthquake drills so we are ready for “the Big One”; teeth-cleaning procedures for oral hygiene; exercise to maintain good health or even attend college to pave the pathway for a career – these approaches seem reflexive. However, preparedness for cognitive impairments in our day and age is still taboo. Generally speaking, when it comes to recognizing “the elephant in the room,” as Alzheimer’s innovator, Lauren Mahakian refers when a patient/family resist acknowledging an Alzheimer’s diagnosis and not believing there is need for a plan, the reaction only curtails hope.

LAUREN, a cognitive impairment educator and care specialist with an emphasis in Alzheimer’s and as owner of three Alzheimer’s care communities; host of state-wide Alzheimer’s seminars/Alzheimer’s support groups; health advice columnist of “The Alzheimer’s Whisperer,” featured in the Palos Verdes Peninsula News and PODCAST host for “Unlocking the Doors of Dementia with LAUREN,” is the first to sound the trumpet on the dynamic of illness denial: “There’s also this part that most people are not prepared for and that is the challenge of managing their loved one’s life.” It makes sense as most, especially in the midst of a pandemic find it stressful in managing life, let alone the life of a debilitating family member. LAUREN, who is now COVID-19 care certified, is innovatively launching her ZOOM ALZHEIMER’S CONSULTANCY: “PATHWAYS TO LONGEVITY” which assuages the “Elephant in The Room” syndrome. Through this consultancy approach she will spend as much time with family and loved ones reviewing concerns, symptoms and questions as relates to the “family Alzheimer’s issue,” since as she espouses, “Alzheimer’s is a family disease whether the family wants to acknowledge it or not – it changes everyone’s life in the family!” The end result of this consultation is a care plan and “next steps” to a guide of life with hope for the patient and family.

When factoring the current layer of the current pandemic, to an existing Alzheimer’s diagnosis, NOW is the time to act in a targeted, timely and proactive way by reaching out to FAMILY CONNECT CARE PATHWAYS TO LONGEVITY: ZOOM ALZHEIMER’S CONSULTANCY. As LAUREN educates, “An Alzheimer’s diagnosis requires beyond what is needed with normal aging. But, I believe these ‘chronologically gifted’ can age in place with Alzheimer’s and enjoy fulfilling long lives.”

CONTACT: Lauren@FamilyConnectCare.Com
WEBSITE: FamilyConnectCare.com
HCO License #: 194700543


© Business Wire 2020
