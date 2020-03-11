Family Law Attorney Juliana Yanez Joins Hanson Crawford Crum

Premier Bay Area family law firm Hanson Crawford Crum announced today that Juliana Yanez has joined the firm’s San Mateo office.

“We are very excited to have Juliana on our team,” said Belinda Hanson, the firm’s managing partner. “Her broad experience in family law combined with her corporate litigation experience will bring significant value to our clients.”

Experienced in the Bay Area’s distinct financial environment, Yanez specializes in high-asset dissolutions involving cryptocurrency, restricted stock units, carried interests, management fees, closely held businesses, and family trusts. She represents a diverse range of clients, including tech executives, founders, stay-at-home parents, lawyers, venture capitalists, and business owners.

Yanez has extensive experience handling both negotiated settlements and contested litigation. Her practice involves counseling clients through all aspects of dissolution proceedings from spousal support, child custody, child support, breaches of fiduciary duties, reimbursement claims, and property divisions to post-judgment issues.

“I am thrilled to join this extremely skilled group of attorneys who operate in a highly strategic way but with immense empathy and compassion for their clients,” said Yanez. “My clients will significantly benefit from the talent and resources Hanson Crawford Crum offers.”

Yanez began her legal career as a business litigator at an AmLaw 100 law firm where she handled complex business disputes in both federal and state courts. Subsequently, she worked at a premier boutique family law firm in San Francisco handling high-asset and high-conflict divorces.

Yanez completed her undergraduate degree at Stanford University and her JD at the Maurer School of Law at Indiana University Bloomington. During law school, Yanez served as a registered family law mediator for the Family and Children Mediation Clinic in Bloomington, Indiana.

Hanson Crawford Crum is one of the leading family law firms providing services to clients throughout Silicon Valley and San Francisco. Its deep bench, size and range of experience enables the firm to handle some of the most complex and financially sophisticated cases. For more information, please visit http://www.hansonflg.com.

