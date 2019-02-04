Family Office Exchange (FOX) Looks to the Future with Strategic New Hires to Support Vision

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Family Office Exchange (FOX) celebrates a 30-year milestone, the membership organization is evolving its business model to better serve the changing needs of members.



“We recognize that dramatic changes will occur over the next decade, from major transitions in private business ownership to new views on entrepreneurship and engagement,” says Founder and CEO Sara Hamilton. “As we look toward the future, we are embracing this evolution by focusing our work on the opportunities ahead. We will be here to provide insights and guidance as business owners shift to an enterprise mindset, family offices seek to redefine their role, and a new generation of family members prepares for leadership in a time of great transformation.”

Family Office Exchange will showcase the following in 2019:

FOX Foresight TM – releasing its annual thought leadership report early this month, which captures insight and perspective on key trends that are on the minds of members.

– releasing its annual thought leadership report early this month, which captures insight and perspective on key trends that are on the minds of members. FOX Global Family Enterprise Institute TM – organizing research into a new Institute that furthers its commitment to provide members with thought leadership, gold standard best practices, and unique research.

– organizing research into a new Institute that furthers its commitment to provide members with thought leadership, gold standard best practices, and unique research. FOX Family Learning Center TM – delivering enhanced education programs with a new Chief Learning Officer who can help families formalize their individualized learning programs to prepare the next generation of responsible wealth owners.

– delivering enhanced education programs with a new Chief Learning Officer who can help families formalize their individualized learning programs to prepare the next generation of responsible wealth owners. FOX Rising Gen Peer NetworkTM – continuing to develop its network of next-generation family members in their 20s, 30s, and early 40s. Rising Gen members have access to Learning Center resources, peer networking, and in-person meetings twice a year to discuss the challenges of ownership and leadership.

To support these offerings, FOX is pleased to announce two strategic additions to its team of subject matter experts:

Robin Letchinger has joined our team as the Family Enterprise Market Leader. In her role, she will develop and grow the family enterprise community–dedicated to helping families move beyond the core family business to build and retain an enduring family enterprise. A former litigator, Robin brings a wealth of practical experiences to FOX, including being the General Counsel and board member for a 4 th -generation family enterprise in Chicago. She has conducted mergers and acquisitions for family companies and has experience with fiduciary and trustee matters. View Robin’s full biography.

has joined our team as the Family Enterprise Market Leader. In her role, she will develop and grow the family enterprise community–dedicated to helping families move beyond the core family business to build and retain an enduring family enterprise. A former litigator, Robin brings a wealth of practical experiences to FOX, including being the General Counsel and board member for a 4 -generation family enterprise in Chicago. She has conducted mergers and acquisitions for family companies and has experience with fiduciary and trustee matters. View Robin’s full biography. Mindy Earley has joined our team as the Chief Learning Officer for the FOX Family Learning Center. Mindy has held various roles in small and large family offices and has been responsible for creating and stewarding professional learning networks in support of human and intellectual capital. She has designed learning experiences to help families and rising generation members navigate the unique world of family enterprise and family relationships to pave a path to personal achievement and satisfaction. View Mindy’s full biography.

About Family Office Exchange

Family Office Exchange (FOX) is the premier global member network for enterprise families and their advisors who are pursuing best practices for managing their family enterprise and growing their family’s capital. Built over the past 30 years, the community now includes over 8,000 family leaders and sophisticated advisors from close to 500 organizations in 27 countries who utilize FOX’s resources each year for networking, objective advice, and continuous learning.

FOX is headquartered in Chicago with offices in New York, San Francisco, Madrid, and Sydney. For more information about FOX email us at info@familyoffice.com or visit www.familyoffice.com.

Media contact

Melissa Hulver

press@familyoffice.com

1-312-327-1285