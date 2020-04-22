Family Office Networks : Expands Webinar Series to Meet Increased Family Office Demand

PALM BEACH, Florida, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Office Networks is expanding its Family Office Webinar Series to meet increased demand from its family office members who continue to seek favorable investment opportunities and insights on business best practices in a volatile market.

"As a true sounding board for the fragmented family office community, we're focused on our members' overall health and welfare as they continue to navigate an unprecedented situation. Many families have reached out to us emphasizing the need for business continuity and asking about how they can use technology to vet private deals and other potential new investments as well as to connect with trusted advisors," said Andrew Schneider, Founder and CEO of Family Office Networks. "Importantly, FON's Webinar Series reaches a global audience versus the more local and regional focus for our traditional in-person events which is crucial right now."

"In addition to hosting webinars on private deals, webinars are also popular among attorneys, CPAs, wealth managers and other firms seeking to access family offices that are often difficult to reach. Since family offices are currently re-evaluating their portfolio, systems and outside teams, it is an ideal time to get in front of key decision makers who are dedicated to business continuity - even during this time of massive disruption," said Schneider.

"In the last couple of months, our family office has been utilizing technology more than ever to support our due diligence on direct investments as well as to share ideas and best practices with other families. While we've always been keen to get information from webinars it's more important now than ever since we're not traveling," said John from Richters Family Office.

"We realize the world is disrupted but our family office is sitting on cash and needs to allocate capital. Since we're unable to visit with firms and managers we're considering investing with, we're relying on technology to fill in the gap - for now at least. We're fortunate to be in the position we're in and for the most part, it has been business as usual," said Jason from McLean Family Office.

Webinar hosts receive one-on-one training from FON's dedicated team to setup the webinar for them and train them on how to use the software in the days prior to the event. A team member is always on hand at the start of the webinar to assist in launching it and will remain on for the duration to answer any questions that may arise. The presenter also will have one or both of our phone numbers to communicate silently via text messaging to answer those questions.

Family office investors who sign up to participate are able to ask questions via chat which are typically addressed by the presenter at the conclusion of the presentation. Attendees receive a video of the webinar the day after along with any handouts and webinars are also hosted on the FON website.

If you would like to host a FON Webinar, please click here.

If you are a family office in need of support or wish to inquire about membership, please reach out to Andrew Schneider at Andrew@familyofficenetworks.com. Family Office Networks membership benefits include: access to virtual events; priority access to private jet transportation, medical concierge and security; thought leadership content via two weekly newsletters and a luxury magazine; one-on-one introductions to investment opportunities; FON Marketplace (a virtual investment platform); membership in invitation-only Investment Clubs, and more.

About Family Office Networks

Family Office Networks is the premier global community for families to share information and intelligence. The team works with a select group of top tier investment managers and sponsors who offer substantial families to access to stellar investment opportunities in areas such as real estate, venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds. In addition, Family Office Networks shares timely thought leadership on topics related to portfolio management, philanthropy, multi-generational wealth management, compliance and regulation, risk management, insurance, training and education. The website www.familyofficenetworks.com is the hub of Family Office Networks with 200,000 users, including 10,000 family offices, and is a go-to resource for news related to family offices.

Contact:

Andrew Schneider

Andrew@familyofficenetworks.com

1-561-463-4300

SOURCE Family Office Networks